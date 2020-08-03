Rebecca Kolls reports on tomato blight in the Twin Cities and how the prolonged hot and humid weather has been an issue for tomato plants (4:48). WCCO Mid-Morning -- Aug. 3, 2020
DIY Gardening: A Tough Summer For Tomatoes
Sponsored By
Categories: Home & Garden, News, WCCOTV, Top Story
Latest Videos
Bloomington Man Assaulted While Walking To Mosque; Police Searching For SuspectsA man was hospitalized Thursday night after being assaulted while walking to his local mosque in the south metro. Katie Johnston reports.
Matt's Minute Of Movement: Couch Potato ExercisesMatt Engelhardt, our P.E. teacher from Folwell Performing Arts Magnet School, shows some routines (1:30). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020
9 A.M. Weather ReportThe weekend could bring storms, as so may weekends this summer have done so far, Mike Augustyniak reports (3:31). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020
Some Of The Hottest Fishing Products This SummerOmnia Fishing CEO Matt Johnson shows off some of the hottest trends (3:50). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020
Steps Homeowners Can Take To Avoid Home InvasionsSafety expert Kevin Vick from Stock & Barrel Gun Club shares some tips (3:09). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020
A Different Sort Of Princess Kay Coronation This YearCurrent Princess Kay, Amy Kyllo, shares a preview (3:46). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020
The Effects COVID-19 Is Having On Our Sleep CyclesSleep habits are being disrupted with people going to bed later and not setting alarms for the morning, and a dream survey done by Harvard Medical School found people are having terrifying and vivid dreams (3:13). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020
America Lifts No-Travel Advisory, But Many Countries Keep ThemDespite the change, that doesn't give Americans the go-ahead to travel anywhere they like. Many countries won't allow us in, plus the state department says health and safety conditions are still deteriorating in some countries (2:59). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020
WCCO Viewers Sound Off On Sequels, RebootsA couple of old movies -- "Dirty Dancing" and "A League of Their Own" -- are being brought back in different ways (3:47). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020
Mid-Morning Headlines From August 7, 2020Investigators in St. Paul are still working to track down whose responsible for causing more than $82 million in damage following the death of George Floyd (3:08). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020
CBSN Minnesota’s Daybreaker: LA Shutting Off Water/Power To PartiersIt’s time for CBSN Minnesota’s Daybreaker… today, we’re talking about Los Angeles shutting off water/power to homeowners who throw big parties, focusing on repeat offenders … what do you think about this approach? Is the city going too far? WCCO 4 News
Rusty’s Recommendations: Films For Hockey FansRusty Gatenby runs down the film career of Howard Baldwin (3:55). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 7, 2020
#MyMorning: Aug. 7, 2020We want to know what your favorite Minnesota beers are (1:18). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 7, 2020
Morning Headlines: Aug. 7, 2020Jason DeRusha reads about gooey blobs in Minnehaha Creek and racial profiling in Minneapolis (3:42). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 7, 2020
Drive-Thru Voting Begins Today In MinneapolisChristiane Cordero reports on how it works ahead of the Aug. 11 primary (1:56). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 7, 2020
Drive-Thru Voting Begins Today In MinneapolisChristiane Cordero reports on how it works ahead of the Aug. 11 primary (1:56). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 7, 2020
5 A.M. Weather ReportMike Augustyniak says the heat and humidity will return Friday, along with a chance of severe storms in northern Minnesota (3:34). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 7, 2020
WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of Aug. 7, 2020Here are the latest Minnesota headlines (1:16). WCCO 4 News -- Aug. 7, 2020
10 P.M. Weather ReportRains will roll through parts of Minnesota late Friday, reports Chris Shaffer (2:43). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020
A Look At Wisconsin’s State Fair Food ParadeThe Wisconsin State Fair is giving us a taste of what the Minnesota State Fair’s food parade could look like, reports Frank Vascellaro (1:17). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020
Qorsho Hassan Named MN Teacher Of The YearMinnesota has a new top teacher, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:31). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020
Waiting List Grows For Catholic School With In-Person ClassesPrivate schools don't have to follow the governor's guidelines to reopen, and that flexibility is drawing in families who don't want hybrid or distance learning, reports David Schuman (1:54). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020
Illegal Guns Seized From Brooklyn Park HomeInvestigators say some illegal guns are off the streets after they searched a Twin Cities home, reports Amelia Santaniello (0:31). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020
SPPD’s Daunting Quest To Bring Unrest Criminals To JusticeErin Hassanzadeh gives an inside look at finding those responsible for $82 million worth of damage to more than 300 St. Paul businesses during the unrest following George Floyd’s death (2:49). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020