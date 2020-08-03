Bloomington Man Assaulted While Walking To Mosque; Police Searching For SuspectsA man was hospitalized Thursday night after being assaulted while walking to his local mosque in the south metro. Katie Johnston reports.

18 minutes ago

Matt's Minute Of Movement: Couch Potato ExercisesMatt Engelhardt, our P.E. teacher from Folwell Performing Arts Magnet School, shows some routines (1:30). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020

1 hour ago

9 A.M. Weather ReportThe weekend could bring storms, as so may weekends this summer have done so far, Mike Augustyniak reports (3:31). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020

1 hour ago

Some Of The Hottest Fishing Products This SummerOmnia Fishing CEO Matt Johnson shows off some of the hottest trends (3:50). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020

1 hour ago

Steps Homeowners Can Take To Avoid Home InvasionsSafety expert Kevin Vick from Stock & Barrel Gun Club shares some tips (3:09). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020

1 hour ago

A Different Sort Of Princess Kay Coronation This YearCurrent Princess Kay, Amy Kyllo, shares a preview (3:46). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020

1 hour ago

The Effects COVID-19 Is Having On Our Sleep CyclesSleep habits are being disrupted with people going to bed later and not setting alarms for the morning, and a dream survey done by Harvard Medical School found people are having terrifying and vivid dreams (3:13). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020

1 hour ago

America Lifts No-Travel Advisory, But Many Countries Keep ThemDespite the change, that doesn't give Americans the go-ahead to travel anywhere they like. Many countries won't allow us in, plus the state department says health and safety conditions are still deteriorating in some countries (2:59). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020

1 hour ago

WCCO Viewers Sound Off On Sequels, RebootsA couple of old movies -- "Dirty Dancing" and "A League of Their Own" -- are being brought back in different ways (3:47). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020

1 hour ago

Mid-Morning Headlines From August 7, 2020Investigators in St. Paul are still working to track down whose responsible for causing more than $82 million in damage following the death of George Floyd (3:08). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 7, 2020

1 hour ago

CBSN Minnesota’s Daybreaker: LA Shutting Off Water/Power To PartiersIt’s time for CBSN Minnesota’s Daybreaker… today, we’re talking about Los Angeles shutting off water/power to homeowners who throw big parties, focusing on repeat offenders … what do you think about this approach? Is the city going too far? WCCO 4 News

3 hours ago

Rusty’s Recommendations: Films For Hockey FansRusty Gatenby runs down the film career of Howard Baldwin (3:55). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 7, 2020

4 hours ago

#MyMorning: Aug. 7, 2020We want to know what your favorite Minnesota beers are (1:18). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 7, 2020

4 hours ago

Morning Headlines: Aug. 7, 2020Jason DeRusha reads about gooey blobs in Minnehaha Creek and racial profiling in Minneapolis (3:42). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 7, 2020

5 hours ago

Drive-Thru Voting Begins Today In MinneapolisChristiane Cordero reports on how it works ahead of the Aug. 11 primary (1:56). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 7, 2020

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 A.M. Weather ReportMike Augustyniak says the heat and humidity will return Friday, along with a chance of severe storms in northern Minnesota (3:34). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 7, 2020

5 hours ago

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of Aug. 7, 2020Here are the latest Minnesota headlines (1:16). WCCO 4 News -- Aug. 7, 2020

6 hours ago

10 P.M. Weather ReportRains will roll through parts of Minnesota late Friday, reports Chris Shaffer (2:43). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020

12 hours ago

A Look At Wisconsin’s State Fair Food ParadeThe Wisconsin State Fair is giving us a taste of what the Minnesota State Fair’s food parade could look like, reports Frank Vascellaro (1:17). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020

12 hours ago

Qorsho Hassan Named MN Teacher Of The YearMinnesota has a new top teacher, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:31). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020

12 hours ago

Waiting List Grows For Catholic School With In-Person ClassesPrivate schools don't have to follow the governor's guidelines to reopen, and that flexibility is drawing in families who don't want hybrid or distance learning, reports David Schuman (1:54). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020

12 hours ago

Illegal Guns Seized From Brooklyn Park HomeInvestigators say some illegal guns are off the streets after they searched a Twin Cities home, reports Amelia Santaniello (0:31). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020

12 hours ago

SPPD’s Daunting Quest To Bring Unrest Criminals To JusticeErin Hassanzadeh gives an inside look at finding those responsible for $82 million worth of damage to more than 300 St. Paul businesses during the unrest following George Floyd’s death (2:49). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 6, 2020

12 hours ago