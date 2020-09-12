WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon Of September 12, 2020Jeff Wagner reports on the latest headlines (1:25). WCCO 4 News - September 12, 2020

1 hour ago

6 P.M. Weather ReportHighs are going to get warmer over the next few days, Lisa Meadows reports (3:10). WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 12, 2020

2 hours ago

5th Grader Learns To Loom, Sells Her Hats For CharityAbigail has started a new hat business, and sells them at the Mound Farmer's Market (0:58). WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 12, 2020

2 hours ago

What's In A Name, When It Comes To Driver Assist?A new study finds what the technology is called can make a difference, Michael George reports (2:07). WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 12, 2020

2 hours ago

People Across Twin Cities Band Together On Xcel Energy's Day Of ServicePhotojournalist Brad Earley was at Hallie Q. Brown Community Center to see how people are putting "good energy into action" (2:22). WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 12, 2020

2 hours ago

Rally Outside Governor's Residence Over H.S. FootballJust this afternoon, the Minnesota State High School League said it's "highly unlikely" that anything will change with the existing fall sports plan, David Schuman reports (1:35). WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 12, 2020

2 hours ago

Armed Protesters Clash Outside State Capitol In St. PaulHarsh words were shared as the Minnesota Patriot Alliance was met with counter-protests, Marielle Mohs reports (2:10). WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 12, 2020

2 hours ago

5 A.M. Weather ReportThe Weather Watcher is red because warmer weather is ahead, Lisa Meadows reports (3:14). WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 12, 2020

3 hours ago

Tennis Hopefuls Dream Big During U.S. OpenWith the U.S. Open in full swing, young tennis prodigies around the world are watching and hoping to one day share that spotlight, Skyler Henry reports (2:01). WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 12, 2020

3 hours ago

Researchers Say Not Enough Minorities Taking Part In Vaccine TestsResearchers say not enough minorities are taking part in clinical trials, even though they are being affected at a much higher rate, Adriana Diaz reports (2:48). WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 12, 2020

3 hours ago

More Communities Taking Steps To Reopen Amid COVID-19New York is planning to open up outdoor dining for the first time in six months, Michael George reports (2:40). WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 12, 2020

3 hours ago

Afternoon Headlines From September 12, 2020President Donald Trump is going to California on Monday for a briefing on the wildfires, Jeff Wagner reports (3:00). WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 12, 2020

3 hours ago

4 Things You Need To Know: September 12, 2020Here are the 4 things you need to know for September 12, 2020 (1:18).

11 hours ago

Safari North Wildlife Park Showcases Animals From Six ContinentsJennifer Mayerle caught up with Kevin Vogel from Safari North Wildlife Park in Brainerd, where visitors can see giraffes and even ride a camel (2:20) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - September 12, 2020

11 hours ago

Twin Cities Germanic-American Institute To Celebrate ‘Oktoberfest Lite’This year, the Twin Cities Germanic-American Institute will offer ways to celebrate Oktoberfest at a historic German site or at home, Mike Augustyniak reports (2:53) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - September 12, 2020

12 hours ago

8 A.M. Weather ReportMike Augustyniak reports, Saturday starts out a little milder than the past few days, and will feature shows and patchy drizzle from time to time (3:45) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - September 12, 2020

12 hours ago

Xcel Energy ‘Day Of Service’ Gives BackMike Augustyniak speaks to Brett Carter, the Executive Vice President of Xcel Energy about their Day of Service, and how the needs of the community have changed because of COVID-19 (4:36) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - September 12, 2020.

12 hours ago

Digital Morning Headlines: September 12, 2020Here are your digital morning headlines for September 12, 2020 (1:09).

12 hours ago

10 P.M. Weather ReportSunday will usher in a much nicer week of weather, reports Lisa Meadows (2:39). WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 11, 2020

22 hours ago

Wisconsin Teacher’s ‘Friends’ Song Parody Goes ViralA teacher in Wisconsin is welcoming his students back to school with a song, and it’s getting a lot of attention online, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:41). WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 11, 2020

22 hours ago

Police Accountability Focus Of Community HearingA series of public meetings kicked off Friday night to look at police-community relations, reports David Schuman (2:07). WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 11, 2020

22 hours ago

All 4 George Floyd Officers Appear In CourtMarielle Mohs has the takeaways from Friday’s hearing (3:09). WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 11, 2020

22 hours ago

6 P.M. Weather ReportMore rain for Saturday -- but Sunday will be a winner, reports Lisa Meadows (3:26). WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 11, 2020

1 day ago

Community Rallies Around Burnett Dairy CooperativeA popular tourist stop in Wisconsin's cabin country will once again pump out thousands of pounds of cheese, reports Liz Collin (1:50). WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 11, 2020

1 day ago