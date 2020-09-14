Why Fall Is The Best Time To Get Your Lawn In Shape For Next YearRebecca Kolls talks about seeding, aerating and more (2:57). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 14, 2020

Author Of Children's Books Talks About 'Pickles + Ocho'Pickles and Ocho are two French bulldogs, author Dan Wellik explains (3:14). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 14, 2020

At Least 35 Dead In West Coast WildfiresIn California, Oregon and Washington, strong winds are forecast Monday that could fuel the fires and make fighting them even more difficult, Laura Podesta reports (2:05). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 14, 2020

6 Crucial Stretches To Do Before And After RunningFitness expert Ali Holman explains (4:40). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 14, 2020

9 A.M. Weather ReportWe've got a warm few days on tap before a late-week cooldown, Riley O'Connor reports (2:54). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 14, 2020

Polls Show Biden With 9-Point Lead Over Trump In MinnesotaBoth Joe Biden and President Trump will be making stops in Minnesota this Friday (4:27). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 14, 2020

Parents Sound Off On Comfort Over School Plans Amid COVIDAnoka-Hennepin, the largest district in the state, started today with secondary students in distance learning. Elementrary students will begin tomorrow with hybrid learning (2:22). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 14, 2020

Crews Search For Missing PlaneA plane scheduled to land at Fleming Field in South St. Paul yesterday is missing. Crews have been searching for the plane since last night, and extended their search down the Mississippi River near Grey Cloud Island, Christiane Cordero reports (2:01). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 14, 2020

Mid-Morning Headlines From September 14, 2020Have you noticed our skies are not as clear these days? The haze is because of the smoke from all the wildfires burning in the western part of our country (5:12). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 14, 2020

St. Paul Man Saves Man From Drowning In FloridaSt. Paul Fire Captain Jamie Smith was kayaking when he saw a man being swept away by the tide (0:47). WCCO 4 News At 10 -- Sept. 13, 2020

Daybreaker: September 14, 2020 - Favorite Game ShowsIn honor of the 38th season of "Wheel of Fortune" kicking off this week, we wanted to hear what people's favorite game shows of all time are (12:34). CBSN Daybreaker - September 14, 2020

Philando Castile Memorial VandalizedHis family says that a number of items were stolen from the sacred place. WCCO News At 10 -- Sept. 14, 2020

#MyMorning: Sept. 14, 2020We want to see your distance learning setup. WCCO This Morning -- Sept. 14, 2020

Distance Learning At An Adventure Park?Katie Steiner reports that Urban Air in Plymouth is opening its doors to students so that they can do their distance learning while parents work (2:25). WCCO This Morning -- Sept. 14, 2020

Morning Headlines: Sept. 14, 2020Jason DeRusha reads about political divisions in Minnesota and pay cuts/pay freezes for American workers (3:34). WCCO This Morning -- Sept. 14, 2020

Crews Searching For Missing Plane In The South MetroChristiane Cordero reports from Hastings on the search for a plane that was supposed to land Sunday in South St. Paul (1:37). WCCO This Morning -- Sept. 14, 2020

5 A.M. Weather ReportRiley O'Connor says Monday will be sunny with above-average highs (2:31) WCCO This Morning -- Sept. 14, 2020

Crews Searching For Missing Plane In Southern MinnesotaChristiane Cordero reports on the early stages of the investigation (1:29). WCCO This Morning -- Sept. 14, 2020

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of Sept. 14, 2020Here are the latest Minnesota headlines (1:24). WCCO 4 News -- Sept. 14, 2020

10 P.M. Weather ReportWe'll get another shot of summer Monday, reports Lisa Meadows (2:44). WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 13, 2020

Talking Points: MN’s 8th Congressional DistrictA Minnesota Democratic stronghold is now increasingly Republican turf, reports Esme Murphy (1:56). WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 13, 2020

Finding Minnesota: Whistle Stop Bed And BreakfastJohn Lauritsen shows us why visitors from across the country are "all aboard" for a Minnesota bed and breakfast! (3:06) WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 13, 2020

George Floyd Foundation Makes 1st DonationThe family of George Floyd launched a foundation Sunday in his honor -- and made its first donation to a Twin Cities institution reports David Schuman (1:49). WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 13, 2020

