MN Hockey Coach To Raise Awareness For Suicide In Golf TournamentSeptember is suicide awareness month, and on Tuesday, Mark Wick the assistant hockey at Augsburg will hold a golf tournament to raise awareness, Mike Max reports (1:27). WCCO 4 News at 6 – September 28, 2020

6 P.M. Weather ReportTuesday morning spotty showers are expected in the morning with high temperatures in the 60s, Chris Shaffer reports (3:02). WCCO 4 News at 6 – September 28, 2020

Parking Lot Bingo Allows Senior Citizens To Play COVID Safe ActivityCOVID-19 has led to more isolation for all of us and senior citizens are finding themselves more shut in than ever now. But a Coon Rapids senior center found a unique way to let seniors safely socialize while playing one of their favorite games, Lisa Meadows reports (1:47). WCCO 4 News at 6 – September 28, 2020

Fmr. Mpls. City Council Member Once Again Calls On City Leaders To Respond To Uptick In ViolenceA former Minneapolis City Council member is once again calling on city leaders to respond to an uptick in violence on the city's north side. Don Samuels used his social media platform to cry out for change right in the middle of a gun battle near his home in the Jordan neighborhood, Reg Chapman has more on the struggle (2:17). WCCO 4 News at 6 – September 28, 2020

Rapid COVID Tests To Be Distributed Across U.S. Intended To Keep K-12 Schools OpenPresident Trump announced Monday that 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be distributed to states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin over the next several weeks. Fifty million of the tests will go to the most vulnerable communities, and 100 million are intended to help keep K-12 schools open, Kate Raddatz reports (2:10). WCCO 4 News at 6 – September 28, 2020

5 P.M. Weather ReportA cooler, drier Tuesday ahead, reports Chris Shaffer (2:53). WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 28, 2020

Mom Quits Job To Stay Home With Kids During PandemicA Twin Cities woman quit her job in July, unable to juggle the demands of her career and the continued uncertainty COVID-19 caused at home, reports Liz Collin (2:08). WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 28, 2020

Right Wing Group Alleges Ilhan Omar Of Voter HarvestingPresident Donald Trump is calling for an investigation of Rep. Ilhan Omar after a right wing group known for its controversial videos claims it has evidence of voter harvesting linked to her, reports Esme Murphy (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 28, 2020

Trump Blasts New York Times Tax ExposéThe New York Times’ report on President Trump’s taxes shows a sharp divide between his public image and his private business practices, reports Debra Alfarone (2:24). WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 28, 2020

WCCO Evening Digital Update: Sept. 28, 2020Frank Vascellaro has your WCCO Evening Digital Update for Sept. 28, 2020 (1:06).

12 P.M. Weather ReportAs Lisa Meadows reports, it’s a cool and cloudy Monday with highs reaching into the mid-50’s (2:43). WCCO 4 News at Noon – Sept. 28, 2020

No Arrests After Fatal Shooting In St. PaulThe Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in a deadly shooting in St. Paul early Sunday (0:46). WCCO 4 News at Noon – Sept. 28, 2020

COVID-19 Cases On The Rise In MinnesotaMore than 900 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota on Monday, Christiane Cordero has the latest (1:30). WCCO 4 News at Noon – Sept. 28, 2020

Work Now For A Flourishing Garden Next SpringRebecca Kolls shares some tips (5:20). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 28, 2020

Expert Shares Tips On How To DeclutterMichele Vig has written a book called "The Holistic Guide to Decluttering: Organize and Transform Your Space, Time and Mind" (3:34). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 28, 2020

6 Exercises You Can Do To Improve Your PostureFitness expert Ali Holman shares a routine for your posture (4:19). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 28, 2020

9 A.M. Weather ReportTemperatures are going to cool off this week, Riley O'Connor reports (3:02). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 28, 2020

Many Parents Say They Won't Vaccinate Their KidsDoctors say it's critical to get vaccinated this year because the flu and the coronavirus have similar symptoms and a surge in flu cases could overwhelm the health system (3:32). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 28, 2020

Will Trump's Tax Returns Sway Voters?The New York Times reports President Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. The report also finds the president paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years (4:01). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 28, 2020

Mid-Morning Headlines From September 28, 2020After years of questions and avoidance, President Donald Trump's tax returns are now public (2:26). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 28, 2020

CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Will Trump’s Taxes Affect Presidential Race?Good morning, here’s your morning ‘Daybreaker’: Today, we’re talking about the NYT report that President Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017… and he paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the last 15 years. Do you think the report will impact the presidential race? (9:29)

#MyMorning: Sept. 28, 2020We want to see your weekend fall photos. WCCO This Morning -- Sept. 28, 2020

Morning Headlines: Sept. 28, 2020Jason DeRusha reads about The New York Times’ massive story on President Donald Trump’s taxes (3:49). WCCO This Morning -- Sept. 28, 2020

COVID-19: Are We Seeing A Fall Surge?Christiane Cordero that the number of cases being reported daily in Wisconsin (1:48). WCCO This Morning -- Sept. 28, 2020

