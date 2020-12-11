10 P.M. Weather ReportWe're switching from above-average to below-average, Katie Steiner reports (3:41). WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 11, 2020

51 minutes ago

What's A First-Year Coach To Do Adapting To The Times?Changing and adapting has been the theme of this year in sports, Norman Seawright III reports (2:52). WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 11, 2020

58 minutes ago

Good Question: What Is A 'Holiday Heart'With cookies, parties, and alcohol, this time of year can have a big impact on our bodies, Heather Brown reports (2:06). WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 11, 2020

1 hour ago

Clinical Vaccine Trials Aim To Address Racial Disparity In MedicineThe Tuskegee experiment led to many safety protections being implemented in the field of medical research, David Schuman reports (2:39). WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 11, 2020

1 hour ago

6 P.M. Weather ReportTemperatures should be cooling off over the next few days, Katie Steiner reports (3:11). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 11, 2020

5 hours ago

Minnesota State Trooper Rescues Family's Husky, Found Running Along HighwayThe first two years of Strider's life were spent on a South Dakota reservation, living off the land. Now he lives with the Norgaards in Richfield, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (1:49). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 11, 2020

5 hours ago

House GOP Calls On Walz To Reopen Gyms As Soon As PossibleRepublican state lawmakers are urging the governor to allow gyms to reopen as soon as possible, John Lauritsen reports (1:47). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 11, 2020

5 hours ago

Poor Air Quality At Stillwater Prison Investigated Amid COVID OutbreakOf the nearly 1,200 inmates inside Stillwater prison, 994 have tested positive for COVID-19 since September, along with nearly 200 staff members, Liz Collin reports (2:38). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 11, 2020

5 hours ago

5 P.M. Weather ReportKatie Steiner reports, the weather will stay above average, but will dip into the 20s on Monday (2:53) WCCO 4 News At 5 - Dec. 10, 2020

6 hours ago

Edina High School Orchestra Performs ‘Lean on Me’Almost everyone recognizes “Lean On Me” by the late Bill Withers. Edina High School Orchestra found a way to perform it, even while staying apart, Marielle Mohs reports (2:15) WCCO 4 News At 5 - Dec. 10, 2020

6 hours ago

Gov. Walz Asks Minnesotans To Remain Cautious Of VirusThe governor was joined by health officials on Friday, who stressed that Minnesota is not yet out of the woods, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (2:06) WCCO 4 News At 5 - Dec. 10, 2020

6 hours ago

Afternoon Digital Headlines: Dec. 11, 2020Amelia Santaniello has your afternoon headlines from WCCO (1:32).

6 hours ago

Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Boy Attacked, Killed By Family DogA 14-year-old boy in Otter Tail County is dead after what authorities believe to be an attack by the family dog. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Noon Weather ReportMike Augustyniak reports, weather will be cloudier and cooler ahead, but there are no significant signs of snow (3:34) WCCO 4 News At Noon - Dec. 11, 2020

10 hours ago

Adding Holiday Cheer To Your YardRebecca Kolls recently got us started on an outdoor decoration using a pot and a tomato cage. Today, she’s showing us how to finish it up and add some holiday cheer to your yard (3:38) WCCO 4 News At Noon - Dec. 11, 2020

11 hours ago

Some Businesses And Lawmakers Want To Re-Open GymsThere is an effort in Minnesota to re-open gyms across the state after a 30-day pause, John Lauritsen reports (1:58) WCCO 4 News At Noon - Dec. 11, 2020

11 hours ago

Group Of Local Retirees Still Enjoy Playing BaseballMike Max reports on a group of retirees who still enjoy playing baseball. WCCO 4 News - Dec. 11, 2020

12 hours ago

Festive Sights: 2020 Holiday Lights Display GuideOne thing that's fun and totally safe to do right now is to cruise around and check out the holiday light displays. And, there's an easy way for you to find the best lights: the 2020 Minnesota Holiday Lights Display Guide. WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 11, 2020

13 hours ago

DIY Friday: Adding Style To An Inexpensive RugWe talk with Nina Belton, Founder & Creative Director of The Styl'd Life, to find out how to add style to an inexpensive rug. WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 11, 2020

13 hours ago

Motorist Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Minneapolis; Speed And Alcohol Believed To Be FactorsMinneapolis officials say a motorist is dead after he crashed a truck into a tree early Friday morning. Speed and drugs are believed to be contributing factors. WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 11, 2020

14 hours ago

Mid-Morning Weather ReportTemps dip Saturday with no big snow on the way, Mike Augustyniak reports. WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 11, 2020

14 hours ago

How Well Does Your Dog Understand You?New research shows your dog probably can’t tell the difference between certain words. The news team discusses. WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 11, 2020

14 hours ago

Teaching Self-Advocacy To KidsMichael Walker of Critical Questioning Consulting talks about teaching self-advocacy to kids. WCCO 4 News - Dec. 9, 2020

14 hours ago

CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: Go-To Snacks During PandemicHeather Brown has the latest headlines in your morning update. WCCO 4 News - Dec. 11, 2020

16 hours ago