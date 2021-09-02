Have You Seen These Agile Llamas?Agile llamas may sound like a punk rock band, but there's actually a Llama Agility Contest at the State Fair.

56 minutes ago

Child Care Tougher To Come By As Of LateThe new school year is getting underway and some parents will be returning to the office in the coming months, says Katie Bakalars, the recruiting director at College Nannies and Sitters.

57 minutes ago

Arrest Made In Fatal Hwy. 169 ShootingPlymouth police say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal highway 169 shooting that killed a youth baseball coach earlier this summer.

58 minutes ago

Who Wins Giant Slide Race -- Heather Or Jason?The slide is one of the most notable State Fair attractions.

59 minutes ago

How To Swap Out Your Garden For Fall ColorsThe season ahead brings warm days, cool nights and a bounty of harvest hues, so now is the perfect time to transition your garden for a new season, Karen Bachman Thull from Bachman's says.

1 hour ago

9 A.M. Weather ReportWCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that there's a chance for more rain in the Twin Cities later Thursday.

1 hour ago

State Fair Freebies, And 'Since We Last Met'Nicole Hansen from Securian talks about the challenges the state has faced in the last 12 months, and the Mid-Morning team names off their favorite fair freebies.

1 hour ago

Mid-Morning Headlines From Sept. 2, 2021Attorneys for two of the former officers charged in George Floyd's death are asking a judge to prevent their upcoming trial from being livestreamed.

1 hour ago

'CBSN Minnesota Morning Update': Labor Day Travel PlansShayla Reaves updates on the trending stories, including flooding in New York City, today's hearing in the George Floyd case, and the growing field of Republicans looking to challenge Gov. Tim Walz next year.

3 hours ago

NCAA Championship Trophy Makes Debut At MN State FairHeather Brown speaks with the U of M's Julie Manning, who is showcasing the trophy for the 2022 NCAA tournament for Division 1 women’s basketball.

3 hours ago

Remnants Of Ida Cause Deadly NYC FloodingRemnants from Ida have sent the New York City area into a state of emergency.

4 hours ago

Hearing Being Held Thursday On Controversial Referendum To ‘Strike And Replace’ MPDThere's a hearing today that could impact a question voters see about the future of Minneapolis police, Marielle Mohs reports.

4 hours ago

Check Out This Massive Tomato At MN State FairRebecca Kolls checks out a 9-pound tomato at the state fair.

4 hours ago

WCCO Talks With Nate Burleson, New Host On CBS This MorningJason DeRusha and Heather Brown speak with Nate Burleson, who is a new host of the CBS This Morning.

4 hours ago

WCCO’s Heather Brown Milks A Cow For First TimeWCCO is at the Minnesota State Fair Thursday, and Heather Brown is trying out milking a cow for the first time!

4 hours ago

WCCO Digital Update: Sept. 2, 2021Jason DeRusha has the latest local headlines Thursday morning.

4 hours ago

5:30 A.M. Weather ReportClouds increase Thursday with rain a factor later in the evening. High temps in the mid-70s. WCCO This Morning - Sept. 2, 2021

5 hours ago

10 P.M. Weather ReportAfter a string of dry days, the rains will return to Minnesota Thursday

12 hours ago

WCCO Goes ‘Behind The Screams’ At MN State Fair Haunted HouseChris Shaffer and John Lauritsen tour the Minnesota State Fair’s Haunted House -- which has ratcheted up the scares this year!

12 hours ago

Finding Minnesota: The Archibald MillFor more than a century, mill ruins in Rice County have stood tall -- and for good reason.

12 hours ago

The Minnesota State Fair’s Gentle GiantsMost people don't know the time and effort it takes to get horses ready to show at the Minnesota State Fair. There may be fewer horses and fewer owners in competition this year, but the ones there wouldn't have it any other way.

12 hours ago

Blake Swanson Fatally Shot On St. Paul's Raspberry IslandA warning from a Twin Cities man after his friend was shot and killed in a spot they once felt was safe.

13 hours ago

Klondike Kates Crash The Minnesota State FairA staple of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, the Klondike Kates visited WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer at the Minnesota State Fair -- where they’re looking for recruits!

14 hours ago

How Do You Eat Your Corn?At the Minnesota State Fair, 25,000 ears of corn are roasted every day – and everyone has their own variation on eating it!

14 hours ago