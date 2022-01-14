State Patrol: 6-Year-Old Struck And Killed On Highway Near OnamiaAccording to the patrol, the incident occurred around 10:47 p.m. on Highway 169 near Twilight Road in Mille Lacs County. A 6-year-old girl was on the highway, in the path of an oncoming SUV, when she was struck and killed.

21 minutes ago

Southwestern Minnesota Digging Out From Fresh SnowWCCO's John Lauritsen reports on the latest snow totals.

22 minutes ago

Noon Weather ReportWCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak shares the latest snowfall totals and the forecast for how much is still expected.

28 minutes ago

How A Group Of Twin Cities Water Skiers Embrace Minnesota's WinterA few weeks ago WCCO shared a video of some brave Minnesotans water skiing on New Years Eve. Their video received quite a response from our viewers online. We recently caught up with two of those water skiers to hear a little bit more about embracing sub-zero temps and what this tradition means to them.

1 hour ago

11 A.M. Weather ReportWCCO meteorologist Mike Augusytniak shares how much snow's already fallen in the Twin Cities so far Friday.

2 hours ago

Why Not Try Pantone's Color Of The Year, Very Peri?Pantone says the color's "courageous presence encourages personal inventiveness and creativity," explains Kristin Gallatin.

3 hours ago

'Come From Away' Back In Business After Canceled Show"Come From Away" tells the story of how thousands of stranded passengers were diverted to a small town in Canada on 9/11, cast member Becky Gulsvig explains.

3 hours ago

Try These DIY Cold Weather ExperimentsKitchen pantry scientist Liz Heinecke shares some cold weather science.

3 hours ago

Could You Be A Home Barista?A new survey found 54% of adults think they could do it.

3 hours ago

Despite Pandemic, Many Excited To Travel In 2022According to a new survey, 71% say they're likely to travel for leisure this year, which is up 8 percentage points from 2019.

3 hours ago

Mid-Morning Headlines From Jan. 14, 2022A redesign of one of the busiest streets in Minneapolis is drawing mixed-reactions from neighbors and business owners.

3 hours ago

9 A.M. Weather ReportWCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that the snow could exceed 10 inches in parts of the state.

3 hours ago

8 A.M. Weather UpdateSnow is falling in Minnesota, with the heaviest snow along Interstate 94 and to the southwest. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor has the latest on which areas could see the most snow.

5 hours ago

CBSN Minnesota Morning Update: Fresh SnowJason DeRusha updates on Friday's snow forecast and sings a chorus of "Baby Shark."

5 hours ago

Rusty's Review: 'The Tender Bar' And 'Scream'Rusty Gatenby reviews the latest box office releases.

5 hours ago

7 A.M. Weather ReportSnow is moving in and will be sticking around for your morning and evening commute. The latest on potential snowfall amounts.

6 hours ago

6:30 A.M. Weather ReportSnow is moving into the state Friday morning and will sticking around for most of the day. The latest on how much snow we're expecting.

6 hours ago

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of Jan. 14, 2022Jason DeRusha has the latest headlines.

7 hours ago

5:30 A.M. Weather ReportSnow is moving in and sticking around for the morning and evening commute. Several inches could fall in the Twin Cities, and more to the southeast. Follow WCCO all day for updates.

7 hours ago

10 P.M. Weather ReportA snow day is on the way. See who could pick up nearly a foot of snow tomorrow -- and who may not need to shovel at all.

14 hours ago

Owner Of Kidnapped Dog Hails ‘Inspiring’ Work Of Amateur DetectivesAn Iowa woman says she'll never forget the Minnesotans who helped reunite her with her stolen dog.

14 hours ago

Good Question: What Are The Rules For Cameras In The Courtroom?Next week, three former Minneapolis police officers will go on trial in federal court for violating George Floyd's civil rights. There will be no cameras in the courtroom, which is different from Derek Chauvin's trial that was livestreamed around the world.

14 hours ago

Hennepin Ave. Redesign Draws Mixed Reactions From Neighbors, BusinessesErin Hassanzadeh talked with stakeholders about the safety benefits and potential business nightmares from the proposed revamp of one of Minneapolis’ busiest streets.

14 hours ago

Suburban Restaurants Brace For Possible COVID MandatesMany businesses in and around St. Paul and Minneapolis are trying to sort what the changing COVID-19 rules around town mean for them.

14 hours ago