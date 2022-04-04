New Apple Valley Restaurant Sources Everything It ServesFarmer and the Fishmonger sources everything it serves, from appetizers to entrees, desserts and drinks from local farms, waters and fields, explain chef Dan Bennett, and farmer Tom Smude.

7 Great Exercises For Those With Lower MobilityFitness expert Ali Holman shares a simple, fun workout routine.

9 A.M. Weather ReportWCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that there's more snow expected going into this first full week of April.

Travel Nightmares After Stormy End To WeekendAirlines are working to get back on track today after canceling hundreds of flights over the weekend.

Debate Over Host Cities For Final FourThere is debate over whether the men's and women's Final Fours should be held in the same city.

Mid-Morning Headlines From April 4, 2022Minneapolis Police had a busy weekend responding to shootings -- at least four people were shot.

2022 GRAMMY Awards: Jon Batiste Takes Home Album Of The YearAfter a three-month delay caused by the Omicron surge, the 64th Grammy Awards returned Sunday night.

Washington Co. Attorney Pete Orput Dies At 66Washington County Attorney Pete Orput has died at age 66.

A Slushy Monday Morning CommuteMarielle Mohs is looking at road conditions Monday morning.

CBS News MN’s Morning Update: April 4, 2022❇️ Surges in COVID cases and asylum requests might soon hit the U.S. at the same time. ❇️ We’re asking for feedback on a study that found many Americans put on “pandemic pounds.”

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of April 4, 2022Jason DeRusha has the latest digital headlines.

5:30 A.M. Weather ReportSnow has pretty much come to an end, leaving a couple of slushy inches.

10 P.M. Weather ReportA slushy coating of accumulation is possible early Monday following a few hours of a heavy snow burst.

Talking Points: Rep. Craig's Insulin Cost Cap Bill Moving Through CongressThis week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill limiting the out-of-pocket costs for insulin to $35 a month. It's part of a yearslong effort that's been going, with mixed results, to help cut the costs of prescription drugs.

Boy Scout Troop Drives From Florida To Minnesota After Flight CancellationWeather in Florida was to blame for the travel nightmares of several Minnesotans this weekend.

The Little Prince: Footage Unearthed Of Superstar At Age 11If serendipity was a story, then you're about to watch one of the most fortunate strokes of luck ever at WCCO. A mysterious gem - unearthed on accident - giving people a glimpse into Minneapolis history through the eyes of a young musical icon.

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Uncovering Priceless Footage Of Prince At Age 11Get a look behind the scenes of the effort to restore and authenticate footage of global music superstar Prince at age 11, hidden inside archival film of the 1970 Minneapolis teachers strike.

WCCO Evening Digital Update: April 3, 2022Jeff Wagner has your latest headlines.

5:30 P.M. Weather ReportSnow is in the short-term forecast, but in the long-term, spring weather is likely to make a return in a week or so.

200+ Residents Evacuated In New Hope Apartment FireA fire forced more than 200 people out of their apartments Sunday morning in New Hope.

1 Dead, 5 Hurt In At Least 4 Mpls. Shootings This WeekendPolice in Minneapolis say there were at least four shootings from late Saturday night through early Sunday morning, leaving one man dead and five others injured.

UConn Fans In Mpls. Celebrate Nearly 2 Decades Of DedicationIn the crowd of the tens of thousands of fans who made the trip to Minneapolis for the 2022 Women’s Final Four is a group of nearly 20 friends who’ve spent almost two decades making the championship game a yearly experience.

UConn Hopes For Boost From Paige Bueckers Fans At Target CenterA local tie is making tonight's game personal for many people.

11 A.M. Weather ReportA narrow band of accumulating snow will impact parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, Sunday.

