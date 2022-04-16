MPD Give More Information On 10-Year-Old Shot, Killed Inside Downtown ApartmentMinneapolis police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a downtown apartment late Friday evening.

4 Things To Do Today: Spring Flood Run, MN Horse Expo And MoreHere's a look at the 4 Things To Do Today for April 16, 2022.

New Plant-Based Cosmetics Store, Lip Esteem, Opens In St. PaulThere's a new business open in St. Paul. Lip Esteem features plant-based cosmetics and they just had their grand opening.

Preview: 6th Annual Twin Cities Spring Babies FestivalThe weather may not be agreeing lately, but spring is here. That means it's time for little ones to come into the world, and you can see them at the 6th annual Twin Cities Spring Babies Festival in Brooklyn Park.

Saturday Morning Weather ReportWhat's in store this holiday weekend, and when warmer temps will settle in.

Young Cancer Survivor Talks About His Journey, Dream Gala FundraiserAn event to raise money for childhood cancer research is back in person this year. This year the Dream Gala will fund cell, gene and immunotherapy research at the University of Minnesota. WCCO spoke with a young cancer survivor, Rider, about his journey and the event.

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of April 16, 2022Jennifer Mayerle has the latest headlines.

10 P.M. Weather ReportThe wind will start calming down this weekend, but some communities will see rain and snow on Sunday.

Home Team: How A Former Gopher Softball Player Is Making An ImpactA former Gopher softball player is passing on her love of the game and passion for important conversations.

Ryan Hartman’s ‘Bird Fund’ Tops $30KDonations are rolling in to Children’s Minnesota, and it all started with a fight at a hockey game.

As Food Prices Rise, Families Are Making The Most This EasterThis year, families are spending more to make holidays happen.

2 In Hospital With Gunshot Wounds After Minneapolis ShootingMinneapolis police are investigating a shooting late Friday afternoon at a parking lot on 4th Street South near Cedar Avenue.

EXTENDED CUT: Mpls. North High Seniors Receive $10K ScholarshipsPillsbury United Communities raised $1 million for the kids. It means each graduating senior is getting a $10,000 scholarship for career training or college.

6 P.M. Weather ReportIt'll be slightly warmer on Saturday with some sunshine, but some rain and snow will return on Sunday.

What You Need To Know About The Spread Of Bird FluSome wildlife experts are encouraging people to take down their bird feeders this spring as a precautionary measure due to the fast-spreading bird flu.

A Look At Minnesota Candidates’ Campaign FinancesThe money will help shape races for governor, attorney general, legislative seats, and more in this 2022 cycle.

5 P.M. Weather ReportSaturday will be dry but the snow and rain return on Sunday.

Communities Ready To Celebrate Major Holiday WeekendGood Friday, Passover, and ongoing Ramadan celebrations converge this weekend.

Stillwater Guard Charged With Smuggling Meth Into PrisonA Minnesota prison guard faces charges after prosecutors say she tried to bring drugs to an inmate in Stillwater.

Farmers Face Spring Planting Challenges Amid ColdThe weather hasn’t been suitable enough for farmers do do fieldwork, but air temperatures is not the only temperature that matters.

WCCO Digital Headlines: April 15, 2022Here are your latest headlines from WCCO.com.

