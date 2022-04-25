Raw Video: Valleyfair's Oldest Rollercoaster Is RepaintedValleyfair's oldest roller coaster, High Roller, has gotten a 1,200-gallon paint facelift. It's sticking to its iconic white look. Valleyfair opens on May 20 for the 2022 season.

36 minutes ago

Lawmakers Propose Safety Course For Boaters Under 35A group of lawmakers and activists is working to make Minnesota's lakes safer.

2 hours ago

HealthPartners Offering Free Genetic Testing To 100K VolunteersHealthPartners is on a mission to help lower the cost of care for all of us in the future, but they need your help to do it.

3 hours ago

6 A.M. Weather ReportMonday will be the coldest day of the week, and some patchy drizzle can't be ruled out.

3 hours ago

New Legislation Would Require Safety Course For Boaters Under 35For a state with such a notable boating culture, Minnesota has no safety or education requirements for adults operating boats.

3 hours ago

HealthPartners Seeks 100K Participants For Free Genetic Testing ProgramHealthPartners hopes this research will help lower the cost of health care for everyone in the future.

3 hours ago

St. Paul's Robert Street Bridge Closed Through May For RoadworkA big road project gets underway Monday in St. Paul, and those who work near the Capitol will be affected.

3 hours ago

National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With FloodingFast-rising waters quickly filled parts of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend.

4 hours ago

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of April 25, 2022Jason DeRusha has the latest headlines.

4 hours ago

4:30 A.M. Weather ReportMonday will be cloudy, cool and breezy, and warmer weather is a few days away.

4 hours ago

10 P.M. Weather ReportMonday's chilliness may set a record, and more rain's on the way.

11 hours ago

Clinic’s ‘No Show’ Fees Going To Help RefugeesA dermatology clinic in Roseville is donating the money its amassed in “no show” fees to help newly-settled Afghani families in the Twin Cities.

11 hours ago

Robert Street Bridge In St. Paul Closes Through Late MayA big road project gets underway Monday in St. Paul, and it will definitely impact you if you work near the Capitol.

11 hours ago

2 Dead In Separate Uptown Mpls. Shooting, StabbingTwo people were killed in a separate shooting and stabbing, two hours apart, in Minneapolis’s Uptown neighborhood between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

11 hours ago

Vigil Held For Slain Duluth FamilyThe community gathered in Duluth Sunday evening to honor the memories of five family members who died in a murder-suicide last week.

11 hours ago

In State Of The State, Gov. Walz Calls For One-Time Rebates, Paid Family & Medical LeaveMinnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address Sunday, where he made his pitch for lawmakers to put politics aside and pass key pieces of his agenda.

11 hours ago

Blues Benefit For Ukraine Held In MinneapolisDozens of blues musicians soothed their audience at The Hennepin in Minneapolis Sunday, with the goal of raising money to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.

14 hours ago

WCCO Evening Digital Update: April 24, 2022Jeff Wagner has your latest headlines.

14 hours ago

5:30 P.M. Weather ReportMonday's high will be 20-degree below average for this time of year.

14 hours ago

Rare Finds And Unique Offers Headline Antique SpectacularHundreds made the trek to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Sunday in search of the perfect find.

14 hours ago

Talking Points: Will MN Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it.

14 hours ago

Fashion Week MN Kicks Off With A Spotlight On SustainabilityFashion Week MN is back this year with shows kicking off Sunday afternoon.

15 hours ago

Proposed Bill Would Require Safety Course For Boat OperatorsA group of lawmakers and activists are working to make Minnesota's lakes safer.

15 hours ago

Sen. Jeremy Miller On Republican Plan For Budget SurplusMiller says major tax cuts, not Walz checks or rebates, are the best way to give Minnesotans their money back.

22 hours ago