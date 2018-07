Vikings & Fans Enjoying New Training Camp In EaganVikings training camp continues in Eagan this week. This was the first weekend of camp at the team's new headquarters. We headed there to see how fans are spending their time when they aren't watching the Vikings practice. (2:02) WCCO This Morning – July 30, 2018

Vikings Rookie Beebe Striving To Carry On Dad’s NFL LegacyRookies have already been in Minnesota Vikings camp all week, and one trying to make the team has a name with a Green Bay ring, Mike Max reports (01:29). WCCO 4 News at 5 - July 28, 2018

Minnesota Vikings Begin TrainingThe Minnesota Vikings are back on the field -- as the first day of training camp continues tonight in Eagan, Mike Max reports (02:03). WCCO 4 News at 5 - July 28, 2018

Jen & Mike Visit Vikings Training CampJennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak sat the stands of TCO Performance Center to give you an idea of what to expect over the next several days of Vikings training camp (3:12). WCCO Saturday Morning – July 28, 2018

Players, Coaches Gather For Tony Sparano MemorialPlayers and coaches from across the NFL gathered in Wayzata on Friday morning to honor the Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach after he unexpectedly died on Sunday, John Lauritsen reports (01:14). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 27, 2018

‘Camp Cousins’ Underway At Vikings HQMike Max talks to Kirk Cousins, who reported to Vikings training camp in Eagan (2:34). WCCO 4 News At 6 – July 26, 2018