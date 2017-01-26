MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Parking, Not Slush, To Challenge Pond Hockey ChampionshipsThe 12th annual U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are set to take place this weekend at Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis -- with the most teams they have ever had.
Free 'Family Tree' Website Raises Privacy ConcernsA website that claims to help you find your family tree has some people feeling like their privacy was invaded.
Good Question: Where Do U.S. Immigrants Come From?From talk of refugees, sanctuary cities and a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration is a hot-button issue these days.
License, Park Fee Increase Proposed By Minn. DNRFishing and hunting licenses and visiting state parks would cost a few more dollars under the Department of Natural Resources' budget proposal.
Sex Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Religious Cult Leaves MinnesotaA victim of sexual abuse by the leader of a religious sect in Minnesota spoke out Wednesday amid concerns that its members have relocated to the state of Washington.
Walker To Unveil 'Dramatic' Plans To Help Rural SchoolsGov. Scott Walker promised Wednesday that he has plans to "dramatically help rural schools in the state of Wisconsin," but he's not saying yet exactly what he will propose.

Gophers Fall To Ohio State 78-72 For 4th Straight LossMarc Loving and Trevor Thompson each scored 19 points to lift Ohio State over Minnesota 78-72 on Wednesday night.
Wayzata Basketball Using 'Team-First' Approach To 14-0 StartThe basketball community knew Wayzata High School's boys team had some talent this season. They just didn't know how high the ceiling reached.
Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns Named To Rising Stars ChallengeThe Timberwolves announced Wednesday that Karl-Anthony Towns has been selected for the Rising Stars Challenge.
CBS Sports Begins 2017 Golf Coverage At Farmers Insurance OpenCBS Sports is set to broadcast 22 golf tournaments in 2017, including The Masters, PGA Championship and Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

MNfusion: 'Diana's Garden' Star Say Minnesota Opera Keeps Art Alive & RelevantPerformer Leah Patridge spoke about "Diana's Garden," and how the Minnesota Opera is helping to keep the art form alive and relevant.
Wander Minnesota: Rethinking Valentine’s DayValentine’s Day is only a little more than two weeks away. Are you ready?
MNfusion: Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces 2017 – 2018 SeasonAs winter begins to wind down, Twin Cities theater fans can start looking forward to a new theatrical season! On Monday, Hennepin Theatre Trust announced its line-up for 2017 – 2018.
Tap Talk: Fulton BrewingLike so many breweries after it, Fulton began as a homebrewing hobby in a garage. Petz, along with Jim Diley, Peter Grande and Brian Hoffman, began crafting recipes and brewing beer in 2006.
Mike's Mix: Du Nord Distillery's 'Cafe Frieda'Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to Du Nord Distillery in Minneapolis to try some cocktails using "Cafe Frieda".
Prep Blog: This Weekend's Top High School Match-UpsThis week's top prep match-ups feature big games in basketball and Stillwater hosting Hockey Day Minnesota.

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Minnesota In Spring 2017With the cold of winter fading away, it's time to come out of hiding and enjoy a night (or two, or three) of comedy. These upcoming shows guarantee a night of laughter and fun.
Good Question: How Often Should We Snack?It's something almost everyone does every day without even thinking -- snack. According to Mintel, 95 percent of people snack once during the day and half of us do it two or three times.

