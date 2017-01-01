2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Latest Minnesota Headlines

Minnesota Becomes 1st State To Ban Potentially Harmful Germ KillerA state law going into effect Jan. 1 2017 will change the way Minnesotans buy soap.
The Key To Keeping Your New Year's ResolutionsWith the start of 2017, millions of Americans will be making New Year’s resolutions.
New Year's Eve Preparations Underway Around Twin CitiesIn just a few hours, we will say goodbye to 2016 and ring in the new year. Bars and restaurants are getting ready for a busy night.
122-Year-Old Southern Minnesota General Store Closes Its DoorsFor 122 years, one general store has served the small, rural community of Godahl, Minnesota. It's the oldest-running cooperative in the state.
Bartz Brothers Sculpt Snow Fish For Clean Drinking WaterMeet Finnegan the fish. He is the latest snow creation from Austin, Trevor and Connor Bartz.
SWAT Team Called To Bloomington HomeOfficers were on the scene of a SWAT situation in Bloomington Saturday.

Latest Sports Headlines

Blue Jackets Top Wild 4-2; Winning Streak Stops At 12Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games by stopping Minnesota's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night.
Vikings Place Sendejo On IR, Add Fruechte To Active RosterThe Minnesota Vikings have added wide receiver Isaac Fruechte to the active roster for his NFL debut in the season finale, after placing safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve.
Joie Phelps Is A Pass-First Player & A Top ScorerPhelps is one of the top goal scorers in the state. But what sets her apart is that she's also one of the best distributors in the state.
Bears' LB McPhee Out For Finale Vs. VikingsChicago linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss the Bears' season-finale Sunday at Minnesota because of a shoulder injury.
Delano's 1st Girls Hockey Team Off To Winning StartUntil this year, if you wanted to play girls hockey in Delano you had to travel to nearby Buffalo and participate in a bit of a co-op.
Wiggins, Towns Lead Wolves Over Bucks, 116-99Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Latest Videos

2016 In Review: The Year In EntertainmentFrom Ghostbusters to Gilmore Girls, breakups and boy bands, carpool karaoke and music meltdowns, 2016 entranced and entertained us. Suzanne Marques takes a look back at 2016 in entertainment news (2:51). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Dec. 31, 2016
2016 In Review: The Year In PoliticsPresident-elect Donald Trump dominated the political landscape this year, while President Obama struggled with a Republican-controlled Congress. Weijia Jiang looks back on the year in politics for 2016 (2:29). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Dec. 31, 2016
2016 In Review: Remembering Those We LostNancy Reagan, John Glenn, David Bowie and Arnold Palmer are among those who passed away in 2016. Here is a look back at the celebrities, politicians, entertainers and others who died this past year (2:58). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Dec. 31, 2016
2016 In Review: The Year In International NewsPolitical turmoil, terror attacks and natural disasters dominated international headlines this year. Rylee Carlson looks back at the biggest world events (2:48). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Dec. 31, 2016

WCCO Features

Movie Blog: Top 10 Movies Of 2016Globalism may be the pressing issue of the moment, and action spectacle is increasingly the universal language.
Mike's Mix: Sparkling Wine Cocktails For The New YearEach week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he rings in the new year with a duo of delicious sparkling wine cocktails.
MNfusion: After NYE Celebrations, Enjoy A New Year's Day BrunchAfter the champagne is popped and the ball has dropped, here are just a few places to recover and prepare for the brand new year.
Wander Minnesota: Ways To Ring In 20172016 has certainly been a wild ride, and many people are looking forward to seeing it out the door. Here are some ways to celebrate the arrival of 2017.
Mike's Mix: German Fire Punch At AC LoungeEach week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to the AC Hotel Lounge in downtown Minneapolis to try a German fire punch drink.
Local Music Tap: 4 Shows To See This Holiday WeekendIt's the holiday and there are plenty of holiday-themed shows to see this weekend! Check them out below.

Eat.See.Play

Mike's Mix: Sparkling Wine Cocktails For The New YearEach week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he rings in the new year with a duo of delicious sparkling wine cocktails.
Vote: Where Is Minnesota's Best Diner?Two cackleberries, wreck 'em, side of dough well done with cow to cover. Order up!
MNfusion: After NYE Celebrations, Enjoy A New Year's Day BrunchAfter the champagne is popped and the ball has dropped, here are just a few places to recover and prepare for the brand new year.
Best Signature Cocktails In MinnesotaThese cocktails are special; a unique representation of the bars that make them.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia