WCCO A.M. On At Noon: Trump’s Supreme Court PickChad Hartman discusses how Trump’s nominee would be perceived in a less partisan time (1:49). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 1, 2017
Noon Weather ReportThe weekend looks to bring a warm-up and a chance for snow, Kylie Bearse reports (2:49). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 1, 2017
U Of M Designers Talk Up-Coming ‘Instinct’ Fashion ShowAbby Schumacher, Sophie Gilligan and Sinead Kelly spoke with Ali Lucia and Kim Johnson about the Saturday night event (4:10). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 1, 2017