FamilyTreeNow.com: Helpful Or Invasive?A website that claims to help you find your family tree has some people feeling like their privacy was invaded, reports Jeff Wagner (1:54). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 25, 2017
Good Question: Where Do U.S. Immigrants Come From?Heather Brown talks to a U of M researcher about the current state of immigration (2:42). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 25, 2017
Parking, Not Slush, To Challenge Pond Hockey TourneyThe ice on Lake Nokomis looks fine for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships -- but getting to the ice may slip up some, reports John Lauritsen (2:17). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 25, 2017