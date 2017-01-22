6 P.M. Weather ReportAfter a warm up this week, we're in for snow and a drop back down to average next week, Molly Rosenblatt reports (3:06). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 21, 2017
Preparations Underway For St. Paul Winter CarnivalIt's the perfect mix of ice and snow. Now all the St. Paul Winter Carnival organizers have to hope for is cold, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (0:43). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 21, 2017
Washington County Looking To Crack Down On Sex TraffickingAuthorities brought charges against four individuals since the start of the year. That's one-third of the number of cases they charged in all of 2016, Rachel Slavik reports (2:21). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 21, 2017