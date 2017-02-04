Goin' To The (Frozen) Lake: Winter Bocce Ball In CrosslakeFrank and Chris visit the Riverside Inn to experience a winter spin on a class yard game (3:25).
Mpls. Group Turns Guns Into ArtA group of community leaders are hoping to harness the creative energy of the community to fight gun violence, reports Reg Chapman (1:58).
Goin' To The (Frozen) Lake: Crosslake's Cabin Fever CarnivalFrank and Chris are in the epicenter of winter fun in Crosslake! (2:36).
