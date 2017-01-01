Blue Jackets Top Wild 4-2; Winning Streak Stops At 12Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games by stopping Minnesota's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night.

Vikings Place Sendejo On IR, Add Fruechte To Active RosterThe Minnesota Vikings have added wide receiver Isaac Fruechte to the active roster for his NFL debut in the season finale, after placing safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve.

Joie Phelps Is A Pass-First Player & A Top ScorerPhelps is one of the top goal scorers in the state. But what sets her apart is that she's also one of the best distributors in the state.

Bears' LB McPhee Out For Finale Vs. VikingsChicago linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss the Bears' season-finale Sunday at Minnesota because of a shoulder injury.

Delano's 1st Girls Hockey Team Off To Winning StartUntil this year, if you wanted to play girls hockey in Delano you had to travel to nearby Buffalo and participate in a bit of a co-op.

Wiggins, Towns Lead Wolves Over Bucks, 116-99Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.