MSU-Mankato Mourning Death Of Student, Baseball PlayerOfficials with Minnesota State University-Mankato said Wednesday the school is mourning the death of a student.
Sen. Franken Raises Concerns Over Trump's AG Nominee SessionsThere were some tense moments Wednesday morning at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The committee voted along party lines to approve the President's nominee for Attorney General, Sen. Jeff Sessions.
Facebook Follows Instagram, Steals From SnapchatFacebook has adopted a Snapchat innovated feature.
UST Report: Twin Cities Companies Not Retaining Professionals Of ColorCompared to white professionals, professionals of color are more willing to move to the Twin Cities, but also more likely to leave.
Relative: Stabbing Victim Was Killed By Teenage DaughterA family member tells WCCO-TV the juvenile girl arrested in connection with a stabbing death in North Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon is suspected of killing her own father.
Researchers Look Deep Into School Shootings, Find Meaningful ResultsA study was done on the harrowing reality of mass school shootings, and researchers came away with meaningful results.

Gary McCord On Phoenix Open: 'Always A Great Tournament'Gary McCord, veteran CBS Sports golf broadcaster, assesses the favorites for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
4 Things To Know: Tillerseon Secretary Of State Confirmation, Saturn's Rings & MoreFrom Rex Tillerson seeking confirmation as secretary of state to NASA releasing new images of Saturn's rings, here is a look at the top four stories from Feb. 1, 2017.
Graovac's 2 Goals Push Wild To 5-2 Win Over OilersMany things have improved for the Edmonton Oilers this season. Their record against the Minnesota Wild is not one of them.
Akeem Springs' Confidence Buoying Struggling GophersThe Minnesota Gophers need the work on has become a fragile mindset that comes with five straight losses -- but the silver lining is a fifth-year senior.
After Slow Start, Timberwolves Turning Corner With ThibodeauAfter starting the season a disappointing 6-18 under first-year coach Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves have started to show signs of turning a corner in the new year.
Twins Promote Jake Mauer To Manage AA ChattanoogaThe Minnesota Twins have promoted Jake Mauer to manage their AA affiliate in Chattanooga.

3 New Breeds Added To Westminster Dog ShowThe breeds are the American Hairless Terrier, the Pumi and the Sloughi (1:26). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 1, 2017
WCCO A.M. On At Noon: Trump’s Supreme Court PickChad Hartman discusses how Trump’s nominee would be perceived in a less partisan time (1:49). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 1, 2017
Noon Weather ReportThe weekend looks to bring a warm-up and a chance for snow, Kylie Bearse reports (2:49). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 1, 2017
U Of M Designers Talk Up-Coming ‘Instinct’ Fashion ShowAbby Schumacher, Sophie Gilligan and Sinead Kelly spoke with Ali Lucia and Kim Johnson about the Saturday night event (4:10). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 1, 2017

Wander Minnesota: February FestivalsLayer up, people—there’s a lot going on around the state in the short month of February. Note: the list doesn’t include the large number of Polar Plunges—or, in Wabasha, the Grumpy Old Men Plunge—occurring around the state this month. As for Valentine’s, we’ve already got you covered.
Local Music Tap: Massive 'Mid West Music Fest' Lineup ReleasedThe Mid West Music Fest is coming to Winona and La Crosse, Wisconsin this spring for two full days each – and the lineup is impressive.
Mike's Mix: Black Walnut Manhattan & The Cure @ Volstead House In EaganEach week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to Volstead House in Eagan to try some interesting cocktails.
Guy On A Bike: President Trump & BicyclesWhile you likely won’t see him donning a spandex kit with the presidential seal, Trump does have some connections to the cycling industry.
'Neruda' Isn't A Biopic, It's An Ode To GreatnessPraise be to Pablo Larrain for not making a pretentious, lovesick biopic on Pablo Neruda. The Chilean poet/diplomat deserves more from cinema, and Larrain delivers, crafting an intricate, stylish and, above all, poetic work that highlights the writer’s idealism and contradictions, as well as the resounding value of a great poet to a culture.
Prep Blog: This Weekend's Top High School Match-UpsWe're in the middle of a January thaw, and things are continuing to heat up at gyms and hockey arenas across Minnesota.

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In MinnesotaLooking to honor Robert Atkins while dining in Minnesota? Have no fear, you have a bounty of savory meal options to choose from.
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl's Top 5 Celebrity GuacamoleDid you know is high season for Avocados? It is. So we're making Guacamole for the big game! Here are Dara's Top 5.
Bite Of Minnesota: Garlic Butter CroutonsGarlic butter croutons can be incredibly tasty and, and the recipe is a great use of leftover bread.

