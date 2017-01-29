WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

Latest Minnesota Headlines

2 Escape Truck Falling Through Ice On Todd County LakeTwo people were able to escape after a pick-up truck went through the ice Friday on a central Minnesota lake, according to the Todd County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff: Driver Arrested In Deadly St. Croix County CrashOne person was killed and three others were hurt in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in western Wisconsin and alcohol was a factor.
Ellison Says Trump's Immigration Order Is A Muslim BanRep. Keith Ellison says the White House can’t deny that President Donald Trump’s immigration order is anything but a ban on Muslims.
White House Says Immigration Order Is 'Small Price' For SafetyThe White House on Sunday tried to tamp down concerns about President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order in the face of widespread protests, as some Republicans in Congress urged him to proceed with caution in the face of legal pushback. Top congressional Republicans, however, remain largely behind the new president.
Talking Points: Gov. Dayton's Health ProblemsSince his dramatic collapse and the unexpected announcement of his prostate cancer diagnosis, Gov. Mark Dayton has maintained a rigorous schedule, even traveling Friday to Morris to promote his water quality initiative.
Hundreds Gather To Protest Immigration Order At MSPHundreds turned out Sunday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order barring immigration from several Muslim-majority countries.

Latest Sports Headlines

Minnesota's Baseball Analytics Professionals Gather To Talk NumbersThey gather in an auditorium – accountants, lawyers, computer programmers. They are here to talk baseball. That's right, it's a gathering for the new term in the sport -- analytics.
Towns Scores 37, Timberwolves Top Nets 129-109Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
Almost 1 Year After Being Paralyzed In Game, Olson Moves Into Accessible HomeIt has been almost a year since a standout Minnesota hockey player was paralyzed on the ice. Now he is in a new home to help him adjust to a new life.
Gophers Lose 5th Straight 85-78 To MarylandJustin Jackson had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds, making all five of his 3-point attempts, and No. 22 Maryland beat Minnesota 85-78 on Saturday for its sixth straight win.
Twins To Add Tom Kelly Bronze Statue At Target FieldThe Minnesota Twins plan to honor former manager Tom Kelly with a bronze statue outside of Target Field.
'Miracle on Ice' Scoreboard Coming DownThe scoreboard flashing results during the 1980 U.S. men's hockey team's "Miracle on Ice" run to Olympic glory is being replaced.

Latest Videos

Sen. Klobuchar Tears Up Discussing Immigration BanShe flew overnight to Minnesota to speak Sunday on the issue with Sen. Al Franken in St. Paul.
Tearful Klobuchar Speaks Out Against Immigration BanThe senator became emotional Sunday morning while speaking out against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries (1:08). WCCO Sunday Morning – Jan. 29, 2017
11 A.M. Weather ReportSnow is in store for Monday, Mike Augustyniak reports (3:26). WCCO Sunday Morning – Jan. 29, 2017
Rep. Emmer Talks Immigration Order, Trump’s First Days In OfficeThe lawmaker sat down with Esme Murphy to talk about Donald Trump’s first days in office, his executive order on immigration and his new role in the Republican Party (5:23). WCCO Sunday Morning – Jan. 29, 2017

WCCO Features

Mike's Mix: Black Walnut Manhattan & The Cure @ Volstead House In EaganEach week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to Volstead House in Eagan to try some interesting cocktails.
Guy On A Bike: President Trump & BicyclesWhile you likely won’t see him donning a spandex kit with the presidential seal, Trump does have some connections to the cycling industry.
'Neruda' Isn't A Biopic, It's An Ode To GreatnessPraise be to Pablo Larrain for not making a pretentious, lovesick biopic on Pablo Neruda. The Chilean poet/diplomat deserves more from cinema, and Larrain delivers, crafting an intricate, stylish and, above all, poetic work that highlights the writer’s idealism and contradictions, as well as the resounding value of a great poet to a culture.
Prep Blog: This Weekend's Top High School Match-UpsWe're in the middle of a January thaw, and things are continuing to heat up at gyms and hockey arenas across Minnesota.
Bite Of Minnesota: Garlic Butter CroutonsGarlic butter croutons can be incredibly tasty and, and the recipe is a great use of leftover bread.
MNfusion: 'Diana's Garden' Star Say Minnesota Opera Keeps Art Alive & RelevantPerformer Leah Patridge spoke about "Diana's Garden," and how the Minnesota Opera is helping to keep the art form alive and relevant.

Eat.See.Play

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl's Top 5 Celebrity GuacamoleDid you know is high season for Avocados? It is. So we're making Guacamole for the big game! Here are Dara's Top 5.
Bite Of Minnesota: Garlic Butter CroutonsGarlic butter croutons can be incredibly tasty and, and the recipe is a great use of leftover bread.
Tap Talk: Lift Bridge Brewing Co. Taps 'Silhouette'At Saturday PartyFrom the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships in Minneapolis to the Winter Carnival in St. Paul, Stillwater is giving Minnesotans one more reason to celebrate the winter season. On Saturday, Lift Bridge Brewing Company is tapping into their latest stout beer – Silhouette.
Ragamala Dance Company's Newest Piece Has Limited Run At Cowles CenterFor one weekend only, audiences in the Twin Cities can see Ragamala Dance Company's latest work, "Written in Water" at the Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts in downtown Minneapolis.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia