U.S. Forest Service Approves Proposed PolyMet Mine Land SwapA proposed copper-nickel mine for northeastern Minnesota has passed another milestone.
Woman Sentenced To Nearly 29 Years For Arranging Boyfriend’s MurderA 22-year-old Eveleth woman has been sentenced to nearly 29 years in prison for her role in the killing of her boyfriend on the Iron Range in 2014, according to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
Corps, Tribes To Judge: Reject Dakota Access Co. RequestThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and two Native American tribes that oppose the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline have asked a federal judge to reject an effort by the four-state project's Texas-based developer to get permission to finish it.
2016 Was 2nd Hottest Year On Record In U.S., NOAA SaysClimate change could likely be a factor in it being the Twin Cities' wettest year on record, Dr. Kevin Trenberth said.
Gov. Dayton Declares Monday Law Enforcement Appreciation DayGov. Mark Dayton has proclaimed Monday as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” in Minnesota, recognizing the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officials.
Inmate Dies At Sioux Falls PrisonSouth Dakota corrections officials say an inmate has died at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Gopher Basketball Ranked No. 24 In AP, Coaches PollsFrom an 8-23 season to ranked in college basketball's top 25. That's what's happened to the Gophers men's basketball team in the span of 10 months.
Jake Hale First Minneapolis D-I Hockey Commit Since 1990Jake Hale is an assistant captain and the best player on the Minneapolis boys high school hockey team – as just a sophomore.
Wild Get 2-1 Victory In Boudreau's Return To AnaheimMatt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon scored early in the second period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks 2-1 Sunday night in coach Bruce Boudreau's triumphant return to Anaheim.
Coffey, Springs Lead Gophers Past Ohio State 78-68Amir Coffey had 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, helping Minnesota stave off another setback at home with a 78-68 victory over Ohio State on Sunday night.
Rodgers, Packers Top Giants In NFC Wild Card Game, 38-13Aaron Rodgers, master of the Hail Mary pass, struck again in another big moment.
Interview: New Gophers Coach P.J. Fleck Talks TransitionNew Gopher football coach P.J. Fleck went down his checklist during his first-ever appearance on WCCO Radio's Sports Huddle.

Noon Weather ReportOur warm-up will be somewhat short-lived, reports Matt Brickman (3:25). WCCO 4 News At Noon – January 9, 2017
WCCO AM On At Noon: Airport Security ConcernsChad Hartman previews his chat with a Homeland Security analyst (1:52). WCCO 4 News At Noon – January 9, 2017
'Bodyguard' Star Deborah Cox Visits 'CCOThe singer-songwriter talks about her role in the new stage version of "The Bodyguard," and her memories of mentor Whitney Houston (4:05). WCCO 4 News At Noon – January 9, 2017
Death Penalty Possible For Florida Airport ShooterThe war veteran accused of going on a shooting rampage at an airport in Florida last week went to court Monday, reports Craig Boswell (1:40). WCCO 4 News At Noon – January 9, 2017

Mike's Mix: Cafe AlmaEach week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he learned how to make two of Café Alma's gorgeous new cocktails from owner Alex Roberts.
Tap Talk: American Brewer Warrior Competition Comes To St. Paul Winter CarnivalMove over American Ninja Warrior, the American Brewer Warrior is the next big competition.
Wander Minnesota: Reasons To Leave The House In JanuaryThe festival-heavy month of December is behind us. But, Minnesotans are hearty creatures and that means there's still plenty to do this month, including a variety of outdoor activities. So, time to layer up and wander Minnesota!
Tap Talk: Summit Beer Announces 2017 Beer LineupAfter celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2016, Summit Brewing Company isn't slowing down. In December, the St. Paul brewery announced its 2017 lineup.
Movie Blog: Top 10 Movies Of 2016Globalism may be the pressing issue of the moment, and action spectacle is increasingly the universal language.
Mike's Mix: Sparkling Wine Cocktails For The New YearEach week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he rings in the new year with a duo of delicious sparkling wine cocktails.

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl's Top 5 Cauliflower RecipesCauliflower has cauli-power! Yes, that is a terrible pun. But it’s a good vegetable. Especially like this, Dara's Top 5!
DeRusha Eats: Cossetta's Italian EmpireIt's become an empire: a more than $10 million expansion in 2013 created more than 1,000 seats inside.

