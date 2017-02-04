Latest Minnesota Headlines

Goin' To The (Frozen) Lake: Frank & Chris In Crosslake (Day 2)Frank Vascellaro and Chris Shaffer enjoy their second day in Crosslake for Winterfest!
State Struggles To Attract, Retain Qualified TeachersFewer young people are choosing the teaching profession -- and for many of those who do, they don't last.
Mpls. Group Repurposes Guns As Art To Combat ViolenceArt has always had the power to change society and show us the path to a better place. Now a group of community leaders hope to use art in the fight to end gun violence.
Body Found After Cloquet House FireAuthorities say a body was found after a house fire near Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota.
Man With Rare Cancer Fighting To See Birth Of His ChildA south metro man is fighting to stay alive in hopes of one day meeting his baby.
University Clears At Least 4 Of 10 Gopher Football Players In Sexual Assault CaseA student panel cleared at least four University of Minnesota football players in their status as students after an investigation of sexual assault.

Latest Sports Headlines

University Clears At Least 4 Of 10 Gopher Football Players In Sexual Assault CaseA student panel cleared at least four University of Minnesota football players in their status as students after an investigation of sexual assault.
Reddit's Best Suggestions For A Minnesotan Super Bowl Halftime ShowWith the Super Bowl coming to Minneapolis next year, speculation about the halftime performer will soon begin.
Twins Take Byung Ho Park Off Roster, Sign Reliever Matt BelisleThe Minnesota Twins have designated Korean slugger Byung Ho Park for assignment following a disappointing major league debut as a designated hitter.
Keidel: Will Offense Or Defense Win Super Bowl LI?The Falcons and Patriots both feature dominant offenses. Stopping them might be the key to winning Super Bowl LI.
Prep Blog: This Weekend's Top High School Match-UpsIt's early February, which means the winter high school playoff season is just around the corner.
Lakeville North's Reuvers, Committed To Wisconsin, Has A Complete GameThere are a number of outstanding high school basketball seniors in the state going to major universities, including Nathan Reuvers.

Latest Videos

6 P.M. Weather ReportSome Saturday morning snow is possible, reports Chris Shaffer (1:44). WCCO 4 News At 6 – February 3, 2017
Goin' To The (Frozen) Lake: Winter Bocce Ball In CrosslakeFrank and Chris visit the Riverside Inn to experience a winter spin on a class yard game (3:25). WCCO 4 News At 6 – February 3, 2017
Mpls. Group Turns Guns Into ArtA group of community leaders are hoping to harness the creative energy of the community to fight gun violence, reports Reg Chapman (1:58). WCCO 4 News At 6 – February 3, 2017
Goin' To The (Frozen) Lake: Crosslake's Cabin Fever CarnivalFrank and Chris are in the epicenter of winter fun in Crosslake! (2:36). WCCO 4 News At 6 – February 3, 2017

WCCO Features

Local Music Tap: 4 Shows To See This Week(end)From a few great album releases to a Super Bowl-with-local-music party, here are the four shows to see this weekend!
Prep Blog: This Weekend's Top High School Match-UpsIt's early February, which means the winter high school playoff season is just around the corner.
Tap Talk: Annandale History Built Into Spilled Grain BrewhouseTake a trip up Highway 55 to Annandale to visit Spilled Grain Brewhouse.
Wander Minnesota: February FestivalsLayer up, people—there’s a lot going on around the state in the short month of February. Note: the list doesn’t include the large number of Polar Plunges—or, in Wabasha, the Grumpy Old Men Plunge—occurring around the state this month. As for Valentine’s, we’ve already got you covered.
Local Music Tap: Massive 'Mid West Music Fest' Lineup ReleasedThe Mid West Music Fest is coming to Winona and La Crosse, Wisconsin this spring for two full days each – and the lineup is impressive.
Mike's Mix: Black Walnut Manhattan & The Cure @ Volstead House In EaganEach week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to Volstead House in Eagan to try some interesting cocktails.

Eat.See.Play

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl's Top 5 Dip RecipesThe Big Game is upon us, and we can finally retire to the television and watch it all, with a luxurious spread of dips to wade through. Here are Dara's Top 5!
DeRusha Eats: South Minneapolis' BirdieWhen it comes to success at the top of the restaurant world, three Minneapolis chefs want you to know that a women's place is in the kitchen.
St. Paul's The Strip Club Meat And Fish Announced ClosureA Saint Paul restaurant known for grass-fed steak and creative craft cocktails announced it's closing. The Strip Club Meat and Fish will close on July 1.
Tap Talk: Annandale History Built Into Spilled Grain BrewhouseTake a trip up Highway 55 to Annandale to visit Spilled Grain Brewhouse.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia