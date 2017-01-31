Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live Radar  | Read: Prevent Water Damage From Thaw

Latest Minnesota Headlines

Hennepin County Sheriff's Son Arrested For DWIRyan Stanek has a previous DWI conviction and his criminal record also includes other traffic offenses.
Wis. Black Residents Reflect On Obama's Legacy On MLK DayLanding between President Barack Obama's last major public appearance and President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, this Martin Luther King Day takes on added significance for many blacks in Wisconsin.
4 Things To Know: MLK Day, Trump's Health Care Plan, McDonald's New Location & MoreFrom MLK Day memorials and services to McDonald's offering meals for the homeless, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 16, 2017.
Workers Start Construction On St. Paul Crashed Ice CourseWork on Red Bull Crashed Ice is underway in St. Paul! Workers will continue building the track for Crashed Ice at the Cathedral of St. Paul Monday.
New Recycling Program Launches In St. PaulSt. Paul's new single-sort recycling program launches Monday. The "All-In" program is something people have wanted for a long time
Fridley Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving PedestrianPolice in Fridley are investigating after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian closed down several lanes of traffic Monday morning.

Latest Sports Headlines

Workers Start Construction On St. Paul Crashed Ice CourseWork on Red Bull Crashed Ice is underway in St. Paul! Workers will continue building the track for Crashed Ice at the Cathedral of St. Paul Monday.
Clutch Rodgers Leads Packers Past Cowboys, 34-31Aaron Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the sideline, and Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal on the next play as time expired, sending the Packers to the NFC championship game with their eighth straight win while thwarting a Dallas rally in a 34-31 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday.
Wild Top Blackhawks, Take Top Spot In Western Conference Playing on the road for the second straight night against one of their biggest rivals, Devan Dubnyk and the Minnesota Wild rallied to another impressive victory.
WATCH: Mason Crosby Nails 51-Yard FG To Send Packers To NFC Championship GameThe Packers' kicker came up clutch twice and the second time he was able to send the Packers to the NFC Championship.
Wagner's 38 Not Enough, Gophers Fall To Michigan 84-69Junior guard Carlie Wagner scored a career-high 38 points Sunday, but it wasn't enough as the Gophers women's basketball team lost at Michigan 84-69.
WATCH: Micah Hyde Anticipates Dak Prescott's Throw Perfectly For INTPackers cornerback Micah Hyde pounced on a Dak Prescott screen pass to give the Packers the ball back and halt a Cowboys drive.

WCCO Features

Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink' From Can Can WonderlandMike heads to a very unique space in St. Paul that combines art, mini-golf, music, food, drinks and more art! There, he finds the mystery behind a drink appropriately called That Carrot Drink.
Wander Minnesota: Twin Cities Women's Choir Celebrates 20 YearsMinnesota is home to a rich music and arts scene. In early February, one of those stellar arts groups celebrates its 20th anniversary: the Twin Cities Women’s Choir.
Bite Of Minnesota: Instant Pot Corn RisottoThe Instant Pot is electric, sits on the counter and has several programmable settings to cook all in one pot. So far, I've made a few batches of steel cut oats, cooked chickpeas, curried broccoli soup, kalua pork and a super amazing corn risotto.
Tap Talk: North Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing CompanyAaron passed his dream of owning a brewery onto his brother as well, and in 2012 they began the process of building the company.
Mike's Mix: Cafe AlmaEach week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he learned how to make two of Café Alma's gorgeous new cocktails from owner Alex Roberts.
Tap Talk: American Brewer Warrior Competition Comes To St. Paul Winter CarnivalMove over American Ninja Warrior, the American Brewer Warrior is the next big competition.

Eat.See.Play

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl's Top 5 Do-Ahead Meals To FreezeAnother listener request from Dara. It's her favorite do-ahead meals to freeze, just in time for your weekend cooking!
MNfusion: Twin Cities Celebration Of Winter The Great Northern BeginsAs the temperatures began to dip below zero, Minneapolis and St. Paul launched their newest event – The Great Northern. The 10-day event is a seasonal celebration that acts as a culmination of all of Minneapolis and St. Paul's winter events.
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
Wander Minnesota: Twin Cities Women's Choir Celebrates 20 YearsMinnesota is home to a rich music and arts scene. In early February, one of those stellar arts groups celebrates its 20th anniversary: the Twin Cities Women’s Choir.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia