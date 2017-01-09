WCCO AM On At Noon: Airport Security ConcernsChad Hartman previews his chat with a Homeland Security analyst (1:52).
'Bodyguard' Star Deborah Cox Visits 'CCOThe singer-songwriter talks about her role in the new stage version of "The Bodyguard," and her memories of mentor Whitney Houston (4:05).
Death Penalty Possible For Florida Airport ShooterThe war veteran accused of going on a shooting rampage at an airport in Florida last week went to court Monday, reports Craig Boswell (1:40).
