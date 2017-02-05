Super Bowl LI: Preparing For The Big Game | Security Focusing On Subtlety | 5 Worst Halftime Shows

  • Imam Expects More Draconian Laws In Wake Of Travel Ban

    Abdisalam Adam says the Trump Administration is alienating America's Muslim community.

  • (credit: CBS)

    A Look Inside The Maxim Super Bowl Party

    It's the sort of spectacle that will be coming to Minneapolis in 2018.

  • (credit: Jupiter Images)

    3 Dead Following 3 House Fires In 3 Days

    Officials in northern Minnesota say the fires happened near Duluth, starting on Thursday.

  • GOP National Committeewoman Defends Travel Ban

    Janet Beihoffer says the immigration system is broken and a pause is needed before a fix.

  • Roads Should Be Clear For Super Bowl Sunday

    However, snow is headed to northern Minnesota early in the work week.

Trump Administration Predicts Courts Will Reinstate Travel BanRebuffed in its bid for a quick reversal, the White House said Sunday it expected the courts to reaffirm President Donald Trump's executive power and reinstate a ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.
Talking Points: Trump Supporters See Travel Ban As Promise FulfilledPresident Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban has prompted protests in Minnesota and around the country.
3 Dead Following 3 House Fires Near DuluthThree people have died in three separate home fires near Duluth in three straight days.
What's Known About Gov. Walker's Budget For WisconsinGov. Scott Walker has revealed some of the high points of the state budget he will release on Wednesday. But many of the details await, as do almost certainly a few surprises. Here is a look at what's known and unknown about the two-year spending plan he will deliver to the state Legislature on Wednesday.
Broken Dreams, Mountains Of Debt Left By For-Profit SchoolsSome students who were victims of fraud by Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business have been left with broken dreams and a mountain of debt.
4 Things To Know For Feb. 5, 2017Here's a look at the 4 things you need to know for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

Maxim Super Bowl Party Lives Up To Its ReputationSuper Bowl LII is coming to Minneapolis next February, and one thing Twin Cities residents will see is the activities during the week are so popular that in some ways they rival the game itself.
Granlund Bags 1st Hat Trick, Wild Top Canucks, 6-3Mikael Granlund had family in attendance for his first career hat trick. In fact, his brother Markus had a stellar view of the whole thing.
Hopkins' Paige Bueckers Looking Like The Next Tayler HillWatch Paige Bueckers play, you realize right away that she's something special. One of the best players in the whole state.
Minneapolis Ad Agency Mono Talks Super BowlMore than 100 million people are expected to tune in for Sunday's Super Bowl.
Short-Handed Grizzlies Top Timberwolves 107-99JaMychal Green scored a career-high 29 points and the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies grinded out a 107-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
Thousands Pack St. Paul For Red Bull Crashed IceFull of twists and turns, the Red Bull Crashed Ice 1,200 foot course draws the most advanced ice cross downhill skaters in the world.

11 A.M. Weather ReportRoads should be clear for Super Bowl travel, but snow is coming to northern Minnesota (3:34). WCCO Sunday Morning – Feb. 5, 2017
Imam: ‘Extremism Is Real, It Threatens The Entire World’Imam Abdisalam Adam, the bard chair of the Islamic Civic Society of America, said Islamic extremism must be fought, noting that most victims of terrorist violence are Muslims themselves (1:26).WCCO Sunday Morning – Feb. 5, 2017
Imam: Travel Ban Is Alienating Somalis In MinnesotaImam Abdisalam Adam, the bard chair of the Islamic Civic Society of America, spoke about the travel ban with Esme Murphy (1:22). WCCO Sunday Morning – Feb. 5, 2017
Prominent Imam Says Travel Ban Goes Against American ValuesImam Abdisalam Adam, the bard chair of the Islamic Civic Society of America, says he expects more Draconian laws from the Trump administration (0:59).WCCO Sunday Morning – Feb. 5, 2017

Mike's Mix: Bourbon Butcher Kitchen & BarEach week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to the Bourbon Butcher Kitchen & Bar in Farmington try some interesting cocktails.
Local Music Tap: 4 Shows To See This Week(end)From a few great album releases to a Super Bowl-with-local-music party, here are the four shows to see this weekend!
Prep Blog: This Weekend's Top High School Match-UpsIt's early February, which means the winter high school playoff season is just around the corner.
Tap Talk: Annandale History Built Into Spilled Grain BrewhouseTake a trip up Highway 55 to Annandale to visit Spilled Grain Brewhouse.
Wander Minnesota: February FestivalsLayer up, people—there’s a lot going on around the state in the short month of February. Note: the list doesn’t include the large number of Polar Plunges—or, in Wabasha, the Grumpy Old Men Plunge—occurring around the state this month. As for Valentine’s, we’ve already got you covered.

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl's Top 5 Dip RecipesThe Big Game is upon us, and we can finally retire to the television and watch it all, with a luxurious spread of dips to wade through. Here are Dara's Top 5!
DeRusha Eats: South Minneapolis' BirdieWhen it comes to success at the top of the restaurant world, three Minneapolis chefs want you to know that a women's place is in the kitchen.
St. Paul's The Strip Club Meat And Fish Announced ClosureA Saint Paul restaurant known for grass-fed steak and creative craft cocktails announced it's closing. The Strip Club Meat and Fish will close on July 1.
