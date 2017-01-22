WEEKEND BREAK: Mike & Natalie At The Boat Show | Moments That Mattered | Junk Man Minneapolis

Preparations Underway For St. Paul Winter CarnivalIt's the perfect mix of ice and snow. Now all the St. Paul Winter Carnival organizers have to hope for is cold.
SPPD: 90,000 To 100,000 At Women's March MinnesotaThousands of Minnesotans marched to the State Capitol Saturday as part of the national day of women's marches across the country.
Washington County Looking To Crack Down On Sex TraffickingSince mid-December, law enforcement agencies have worked together to bring charges against six men accused of aiding and abetting sex trafficking.
Fires Destroys North Minneapolis DuplexRed Cross volunteers are helping six people after a fire destroyed their duplex home in Minneapolis.
Driver Charged With Hitting 3 High School Students Out On BailA man charged with hitting three high school students with his pickup truck is now out of jail.
Man Stabbed At Target Field StationMetro Transit police say a man was stabbed Friday night at the Target Field Light Rail station in downtown Minneapolis.

What's More Minnesotan Than Hot Dish On The Slopes?The warm weather made conditions great for the Hot Dish Rail Jam at Afton Alps Saturday.
Gophers Fall To Badgers In Overtime, 78-76Ethan Happ scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 17 Wisconsin to a 78-76 overtime victory over Minnesota on Saturday.
Rubio To Miss Wolves-Nuggets Game For Personal ReasonsRicky Rubio has left the Minnesota Timberwolves for personal reasons and will miss at least the next game on Sunday against Denver.
Maya Moore, WNBA Stars Starting To Invest In Food IndustryWhether it's to plan for their future once basketball is done, promote healthy living or just to have some fun, WNBA players such as Sue Bird and Maya Moore are getting involved in the food industry.
Pat Forte, Zach Parise's Former Coach, Honored By Hockey Hall Of FamePat Forte grew up in hockey country: Eveleth, Minnesota – the home of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Vikings Remove Interim Tag For OC ShurmurThe Minnesota Vikings have removed the interim tag from Pat Shurmur, officially naming him the team's offensive coordinator Friday.

Molly Rosenblatt Visits The Minneapolis Boat ShowMolly Rosenblatt talks to Kody Teslaa from Minnesota Inboard (1:33). WCCO 4 News At 6 - Jan. 21, 2017
6 P.M. Weather ReportAfter a warm up this week, we're in for snow and a drop back down to average next week, Molly Rosenblatt reports (3:06). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 21, 2017
Preparations Underway For St. Paul Winter CarnivalIt's the perfect mix of ice and snow. Now all the St. Paul Winter Carnival organizers have to hope for is cold, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (0:43). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 21, 2017
Washington County Looking To Crack Down On Sex TraffickingAuthorities brought charges against four individuals since the start of the year. That's one-third of the number of cases they charged in all of 2016, Rachel Slavik reports (2:21). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 21, 2017

Mike's Mix: Du Nord Distillery's 'Cafe Frieda'Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to Du Nord Distillery in Minneapolis to try some cocktails using "Cafe Frieda".
Prep Blog: This Weekend's Top High School Match-UpsThis week's top prep match-ups feature big games in basketball and Stillwater hosting Hockey Day Minnesota.
Tap Talk: Hendricks' Bank Brewing CompanyWhile competition may be tight in Northeast or St. Paul, what some fail to see is the potential that lies in areas outside the metro – areas like Hendricks, a town of 700 that sits on the South Dakota border. Lucky for beer fans, Jason Markkula did see that potential.
Guy On A Bike: Fat Biking In A BlizzardChristopher Tassava of Northfield is a determined cyclist and a passionate advocate for the sport. Not only does the dedicated father commute to his job at Carleton College, but he eagerly takes on new cycling challenges reserved for only the most elite endurance cyclists.
Tap Talk: Roundhouse Brewery Embraces Brainerd's PastMore than a century ago, the Northern Pacific Railway literally built the city of Brainerd. Now, a recently opened brewery is doing its part to honor the city’s past – and serve some great brews at the same time.
Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink' From Can Can WonderlandMike heads to a very unique space in St. Paul that combines art, mini-golf, music, food, drinks and more art! There, he finds the mystery behind a drink appropriately called That Carrot Drink.

5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl's Top 5 Make-And-Freeze Celebrity ChiliesHere you go, the perfect make-ahead meal for your Big Game parties, make-and-freeze chili! These are Dara's Top 5.

