U.S. Forest Service Approves Proposed PolyMet Mine Land SwapA proposed copper-nickel mine for northeastern Minnesota has passed another milestone.

Woman Sentenced To Nearly 29 Years For Arranging Boyfriend’s MurderA 22-year-old Eveleth woman has been sentenced to nearly 29 years in prison for her role in the killing of her boyfriend on the Iron Range in 2014, according to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

Corps, Tribes To Judge: Reject Dakota Access Co. RequestThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and two Native American tribes that oppose the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline have asked a federal judge to reject an effort by the four-state project's Texas-based developer to get permission to finish it.

2016 Was 2nd Hottest Year On Record In U.S., NOAA SaysClimate change could likely be a factor in it being the Twin Cities' wettest year on record, Dr. Kevin Trenberth said.

Gov. Dayton Declares Monday Law Enforcement Appreciation DayGov. Mark Dayton has proclaimed Monday as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” in Minnesota, recognizing the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officials.

Inmate Dies At Sioux Falls PrisonSouth Dakota corrections officials say an inmate has died at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.