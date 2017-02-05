Imam: ‘Extremism Is Real, It Threatens The Entire World’Imam Abdisalam Adam, the bard chair of the Islamic Civic Society of America, said Islamic extremism must be fought, noting that most victims of terrorist violence are Muslims themselves (1:26).WCCO Sunday Morning – Feb. 5, 2017
Imam: Travel Ban Is Alienating Somalis In MinnesotaImam Abdisalam Adam, the bard chair of the Islamic Civic Society of America, spoke about the travel ban with Esme Murphy (1:22). WCCO Sunday Morning – Feb. 5, 2017
Prominent Imam Says Travel Ban Goes Against American ValuesImam Abdisalam Adam, the bard chair of the Islamic Civic Society of America, says he expects more Draconian laws from the Trump administration (0:59).WCCO Sunday Morning – Feb. 5, 2017