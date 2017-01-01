2016 In Review: The Year In PoliticsPresident-elect Donald Trump dominated the political landscape this year, while President Obama struggled with a Republican-controlled Congress. Weijia Jiang looks back on the year in politics for 2016 (2:29). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Dec. 31, 2016
2016 In Review: Remembering Those We LostNancy Reagan, John Glenn, David Bowie and Arnold Palmer are among those who passed away in 2016. Here is a look back at the celebrities, politicians, entertainers and others who died this past year (2:58). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Dec. 31, 2016
2016 In Review: The Year In International NewsPolitical turmoil, terror attacks and natural disasters dominated international headlines this year. Rylee Carlson looks back at the biggest world events (2:48). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Dec. 31, 2016