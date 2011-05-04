Bob Shomper Named New WCCO Radio Program Director

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (WCCO) –- WCCO-AM has named Bob Shomper Program Director of the station, it was announced today. Shomper has a long and respected career in radio and broadcasting and has received numerous industry awards, including being named one of America’s Top Programmers by Radio Ink Magazine. He will report to Mick Anselmo, CBS RADIO Minneapolis Senior Vice President/Market Manager. Shomper’s appointment is effective immediately.
“Bob’s years of experience in, and knowledge of, the business are a perfect fit to help us continue building our success at WCCO,” says Anselmo. “His direction and leadership will be a great benefit to our community, the staff and listeners of WCCO.”
A native Midwesterner, Shomper comes to WCCO-AM from KTAR-FM in Phoenix, Arizona, where his news staff recently received the 2011 Murrow Award for Overall Excellence. Shomper has also programmed some of America’s best-known radio stations, including WBAP/Dallas, WGN/Chicago and WLS/Chicago.
“The legendary call letters of WCCO have been a part of my life since I can remember,” said Shomper. “WCCO’s commitment to the Twin-Cities community and its listeners is unparalleled and I am both thrilled and honored to join with Mick Anselmo to lead the WCCO programming team.”
WCCO-AM is owned and operated by CBS RADIO, one of the largest major-market radio operators in the United States. A division of CBS Corporation, CBS RADIO operates 130 radio stations, the majority of which are in the nation’s top 50 markets. CBS RADIO also owns and operates WLTE and KZJK in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
One Comment
Hopefully he gets rid of that shrew Michelle Tafoya, along with the idiotoc Dave Lee, & Mike Lynch. While you are at it please dump mike Max , The Republican lap dog
And maybe pick up Midnight Radio Network! We miss you Bob!
Bob, to counter the above comments I believe the morning show hosted by Dave Lee is one of the best combinations of news, sports, entertainment, traffic and weather I have had the privileged of listening to over my 57 years. My commute in the morning is about 45 minutes and gives me all the information I need for the day.
As for Michelle Tafoya, very entertaining and does a very credible job in trying to give equal time to both sides of the isle. Keep her! As for Mike Max, I am not much of a sports fan but he seems to get all the sport news as it happens and is on top of his game. No issues there.
Welcome to WCCO!
I’m happy for Bob but we will sure miss him in Arizona. Good Luck to you Bob!
I wish you’d put “Imagination Theater” back at 12 AM Friday/Saturday with a repeat on Saturday night, that way it wouldn’t be late or pre-empted by sports. I really don’t care for the Twilight Zone