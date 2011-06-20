Woman Pleads Guilty To Hiding Stolen Fur In Underwear

June 20, 2011 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Alaskan Fur Company, Fur Coat, Stephanie Moreland, Stolen, Theft, Underwear

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A 46-year-old woman pleaded guilty Monday to hiding a stolen mink coat in her underwear.

Stephanie Moreland was arrested New Year’s Eve by Bloomington Police after the Alaskan Fur Company reported a short mink coat was stolen by a woman who had been in the store and acting suspiciously.

Moreland pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft of property. Police say she hid the mink coat in her underwear for three days while being questioned by police in jail.

The coat was valued at $6,500.

According to police, a sales associate accused Moreland of taking the coat, but she denied it and took off. The sales associate took down Moreland’s license plate number and called police. When police located the car a short time later, they found the coat’s hanger but no coat.

They searched Moreland for weapons and booked her into jail for the weekend on possible theft charges. Three days later, a detective interviewed Moreland who admitted she stole the coat but claimed she had already sold it.

When the investigator informed Moreland he would be sending her to the Hennepin County Jail downtown, he was shocked when she lifted up her dress and pulled out the mink coat from her underwear.

“She had modified her underwear. She actually cut the rear of the underwear out so that from the back it appeared she was not wearing underwear and then stuffed it down the front,” said Bloomington Police Commander Mark Stehlik, at the time of the incident.

Moreland’s sentencing has been set for Aug. 8.

Comments

One Comment

  1. JOE says:
    June 20, 2011 at 4:54 pm

    I’M SPEECHLESS

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. just curious says:
      June 21, 2011 at 12:29 pm

      does she look like Shrek or what????

      Reply | Report comment
    2. alex says:
      June 21, 2011 at 1:02 pm

      can’t touch that.

      Reply | Report comment
  2. Bill says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:00 pm

    Do you think anyone wants that coat back?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Guy says:
      June 20, 2011 at 6:08 pm

      I doubt it. After sloshing around in there for 3 DAYS- yuk. NASTY.

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Joanne Busby says:
      June 20, 2011 at 6:40 pm

      The coat was values at $6500.00… key word WAS

      Reply | Report comment
    3. ScaryHerb says:
      June 21, 2011 at 12:27 pm

      Coat Back? Nope it will live the rest of its life in an evidence locker. I am more concerned that they searched her for weapons and didn’t find the coat. She must have one heck of a tummy fold to hide that! She is one woman who evidently can hide alot.

      Reply | Report comment
  3. Chief Dolan says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:03 pm

    I just vomited.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Ruth says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:03 pm

    I’m trying to picture this: was it a small coat or big underwear? Too funny! This is a good laugh for a Monday.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Oh my says:
      June 20, 2011 at 5:37 pm

      Ruth, relatively speaking, like hiding a snowflake in Texas.

      Reply | Report comment
  5. Terrio says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:04 pm

    So Funny!!! I bet they don’t want the fur back!!

    Reply | Report comment
  6. smellyhut says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:04 pm

    They don’t sell enough detergent or perfume to recover that one. Ewwww.

    Reply | Report comment
  7. designer_skidmark says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:07 pm

    Too bad she didn’t stop at homes depot first andd put a hacksaw in there too. She could have cut the bars and escaped. As punishment they should used Stephanie as a decoy at the airport. Wonder if the TSa would have found it? Naaaah….

    Reply | Report comment
    1. shesabiggun says:
      June 20, 2011 at 5:10 pm

      Not sure if the TSA would have discovered it but the fresh air machine would have gone bonkers once they closed the door!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wonder how many axe handles wide ??

      Reply | Report comment
  8. Secret Weapon says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:12 pm

    The Navy should have dropped Staphanie in Bin Laden’s hideout and saved the taxpayers some money. He would have jumped over the wall running if he saw her coming… Can you believe?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. smells like trouble says:
      June 20, 2011 at 5:14 pm

      The heck with Bin Laden, Minnesota Mosquito Control could just take that coat and drop it in the center of the state. Every Mosquito in MN would head fo South Dakota and Wisconsin.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. K Shaw says:
        June 20, 2011 at 9:42 pm

        The mosquito’s wouldn’t be the only thing running away from this thing.

        Reply | Report comment
  9. Christian Wait says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:13 pm

    Good thing it wasn’t bever fur.

    Reply | Report comment
  10. amos says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:13 pm

    maybe she mistook it for a Mirkin

    Reply | Report comment
    1. CB says:
      June 21, 2011 at 3:52 am

      LoL!

      Reply | Report comment
  11. Stephneeds help says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:16 pm

    It will never re-sell now with that hazardous materials sticker on it. Poor Mink… Does Peta know about this?

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Wapners noseplug says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:19 pm

    Bet you $50 the judge doesn’t ask her to approach the bench. Evidence will be submitted as a photo only! Can you imagine?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. sides are hurting says:
      June 20, 2011 at 5:22 pm

      LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      This is better than the Comedy Channel!!!!!!!!! Great stuff.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. K Shaw says:
        June 20, 2011 at 9:44 pm

        Much, much better. I don’t know what’s more amusing, the story or the comments.

        Reply | Report comment
      2. Chad says:
        June 21, 2011 at 2:15 am

        You got that right

        Reply | Report comment
  13. SHELDON says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:25 pm

    BIG DRAWZ!!!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  14. paab says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:33 pm

    Even the look on her face! too funny.

    Reply | Report comment
  15. Yuppers says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:34 pm

    What’s she hidin in those Jawls? Anyone reported a Volwswagon missing?

    Reply | Report comment
  16. ohoh says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:37 pm

    What kind of a search did they do on this woman when she was arrested?
    Certrainly not a srtrip search!!

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Noseplugs says:
      June 20, 2011 at 5:42 pm

      It happened on a Holiday and the Hazardous Materials Squad wasn’t available for the search. Tried the mechanical robot from the bomb squad but the arms weren’t long enough. In the report they even tried 4 different canine officers, but the dogs all ran away and jump back into the squads.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Guy says:
        June 20, 2011 at 6:12 pm

        Those poor dogs didn’t run away – they SUICIDED – bit their own throats out in disgust

        Reply | Report comment
        1. Flickit says:
          June 21, 2011 at 2:52 am

          I loled at the image of them trying to bite their own throats out

          Reply | Report comment
  17. ed says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:39 pm

    You know better than that. Be proud.

    Reply | Report comment
  18. jan says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:40 pm

    fur lined underwear, Victoria’s Secret might want to promote this product

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Dale Gribble says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:45 pm

    Normally, I’d feel the need to comment. What more can be said?

    Reply | Report comment
  20. FreeJames says:
    June 20, 2011 at 5:45 pm

    In all seriousness, wouldn’t it be conidered animal cruelty to bring the canine dogs near her?

    Reply | Report comment
  21. Kathie Gannon says:
    June 20, 2011 at 6:04 pm

    how much crack does it take to steal a fur coat!!!!!!!

    Reply | Report comment
    1. K Shaw says:
      June 20, 2011 at 9:46 pm

      A V:ERY wide one…..Hehehehe.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Al Papas says:
        June 21, 2011 at 8:15 am

        touche

        Reply | Report comment
  22. Jake says:
    June 20, 2011 at 7:24 pm

    These comments just made my day. Too bad the pioneer press stopped their comments section. I’ll just leave it at that for now. LOL

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Jeff "Gangsta" J says:
    June 20, 2011 at 7:34 pm

    Maybe she needed money for her college tuition……..

    LOL!!!!!

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Whadupwichoo says:
      June 20, 2011 at 7:49 pm

      You mean Kollege tuition..

      Reply | Report comment
  24. Murph says:
    June 20, 2011 at 8:12 pm

    Did they find my stolen Ford pick up in there too! I need it for work, if it don’t smell too bad!

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Jake says:
    June 20, 2011 at 8:42 pm

    Hey, give the gal a break, how about some ‘critical thinking’ on this episode?
    At least her ‘idea’ was pretty original. I can’t think of a single person who
    would have come up with this. Keepin it REAAL.

    Reply | Report comment
  26. Brian Breese says:
    June 20, 2011 at 9:22 pm

    And just how did a fur coat enrich ‘our’ culture. Bad decision on her part but wuld it have been better if it were a package of chicken? Or just funnier?

    Reply | Report comment
  27. K Shaw says:
    June 20, 2011 at 9:36 pm

    Wow, it’s a..mazing what some people will do.
    After the thing was in her underwear for three days, that had to be one stinky Mink.

    This has got to be the funniest crime story that I’ve read in a long time. LOL

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Don Marx says:
    June 20, 2011 at 9:46 pm

    Really? Wow, and I thought I’d seen it all… not saying I would want to see this..NOPE NOT AT ALL!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  29. The Colonel says:
    June 20, 2011 at 11:21 pm

    We know one thing, it won’t be finger lickin good!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  30. shesapiggy says:
    June 20, 2011 at 11:24 pm

    I’m just happy for the sake of all living creatures she wasn’t shoplifting a poodle or a skunk from a pet store. There wouldnt be enough tomato juice to rinse the smell. Every time the dog wanted to go home it would chase it’s tail.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Guy says:
      June 21, 2011 at 1:50 am

      A skunk would have improved HER smell…

      Reply | Report comment
  31. stonie says:
    June 20, 2011 at 11:36 pm

    hope this ends up on COPS . commercials alone should be great!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  32. Jane Doe says:
    June 21, 2011 at 2:23 am

    I saw this headline on cnn and just had to come see how someone could possibly fit a mink coat in theier underwear. Pictures are worth 1000 words.

    Reply | Report comment
  33. guest says:
    June 21, 2011 at 7:25 am

    Really?She represents the WHOLE black culture?

    Im white,does that mean I Invented the Klan?

    Racist Idiot

    Reply | Report comment
  34. Alana Kluck says:
    June 21, 2011 at 8:16 am

    Is that a mink coat in your FUPA or are you just fat?

    Reply | Report comment
  35. Donna Sayles-Corbin says:
    June 21, 2011 at 8:47 am

    They should book her on animal cruelty also! That mink was alive when she put it down there! I think I just threw up in my mouth!

    Reply | Report comment
  36. Missing punch line says:
    June 21, 2011 at 9:07 am

    …but if you help me find my keys, we can drive out of here.

    Reply | Report comment
  37. zukeybadtouch says:
    June 21, 2011 at 10:07 am

    Also recovered was a half-eaten Quizno’s sub, an iPad 2 (still in the box), a carton of Newports, and two ice cold bottles of Colt 45.

    Reply | Report comment
  38. MC HAMMER says:
    June 21, 2011 at 11:24 am

    I bet that coat keep her nice and toasty warm!

    Reply | Report comment
  39. Crimewatch says:
    June 21, 2011 at 11:26 am

    The Bloomington police need to enhance their booking/search procedure.
    Also, is this the same Stephanie Moreland with 8 previous felony convictions?
    ‘CCO owe’s its viewer’s a follow up on the police, Stephanie’s career choice,
    the Aug. 8th sentence and an ambush interview w/the prosecuting attorney.

    Reply | Report comment
  40. Drunken Dissed Orderly says:
    June 21, 2011 at 2:36 pm

    She’s still better looking than Michele Bachmann…

    Reply | Report comment
  41. we says:
    June 21, 2011 at 4:43 pm

    Is that a mink coat in your pants or are you just glad to see me!!!!!!!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  42. Bill says:
    June 21, 2011 at 7:56 pm

    Why wasn’t she searched before she was incarcerated?

    The police dropped the ball on this one. Someone should lose their job.

    Reply | Report comment
  43. hughglass says:
    June 21, 2011 at 10:26 pm

    I’m done buying stolen goods. Forever.

    Reply | Report comment
  44. June Kirkpatrick says:
    June 22, 2011 at 10:46 am

    This story and the follow-up comments made me laugh – over and over. I’m going to give this scenario to my friend, a criminal defense attorney, and see how he would defend her. Can you imagine!? How would you?

    Reply | Report comment
  45. Jake says:
    June 24, 2011 at 2:00 pm

    Mink coat for sale…. HUGE DISCOUNT!!!!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  46. Sabine says:
    June 29, 2011 at 6:21 am

    How fat is she that she can put a mink coat in her underwear and still appears not “out of shape”?? I bet even a skunk would not want that thing as bedsheet.

    Reply | Report comment
  47. venicementor says:
    November 11, 2011 at 5:04 pm

    Furries come in all shaped and sizes.

    Reply | Report comment
  48. venicementor says:
    November 11, 2011 at 5:04 pm

    shapes

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch