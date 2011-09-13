Knitting Grandmas’ Warm Welcome To Newborns

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) —A group of Maple Grove grandmothers is taking the expression “labor of love” to heart. The grandmas are hand-knitting custom hats for every newborn.

On Mondays, in the community room at Maple Grove Hospital, the words “sewing machine” are the grandmas’ version of the “s-word.”

Weighing in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces, you can now add another two ounces to Max William Fabian’s starting weight — once his hat is completely on.

“One of the first things that happened when Max was born is he put out a little pouty lip, and gave a little puppy dog look so it suits him perfect,” said new mother Mandey Fabian.

On average, there are nine newborns every day at Maple Grove Hospital, just like Max. It takes about four hours for each grandmother to make one of the custom hats.

“We have knit and donated 5,340 hats. But who’s counting?” said original Maple Grove grandmother Molly Sullivan.

What once started as a team of four grandmas working on 40 hats a month has now grown into a factory of knitting professionals.

Along with stitching comes lots of socializing.

“Pets and grandchildren. We’re always talking about those,” Sullivan said.

About 50 grandmothers knit every Monday at Maple Grove Hospital. They’re always looking for more experienced knitters.

If you’re interested, you can contact the Maple Grove Seniors at (763) 494-6514.