Knitting Grandmas’ Warm Welcome To Newborns

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) —A group of Maple Grove grandmothers is taking the expression “labor of love” to heart. The grandmas are hand-knitting custom hats for every newborn.
On Mondays, in the community room at Maple Grove Hospital, the words “sewing machine” are the grandmas’ version of the “s-word.”
Weighing in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces, you can now add another two ounces to Max William Fabian’s starting weight — once his hat is completely on.
“One of the first things that happened when Max was born is he put out a little pouty lip, and gave a little puppy dog look so it suits him perfect,” said new mother Mandey Fabian.
On average, there are nine newborns every day at Maple Grove Hospital, just like Max. It takes about four hours for each grandmother to make one of the custom hats.
“We have knit and donated 5,340 hats. But who’s counting?” said original Maple Grove grandmother Molly Sullivan.
What once started as a team of four grandmas working on 40 hats a month has now grown into a factory of knitting professionals.
Along with stitching comes lots of socializing.
“Pets and grandchildren. We’re always talking about those,” Sullivan said.
About 50 grandmothers knit every Monday at Maple Grove Hospital. They’re always looking for more experienced knitters.
If you’re interested, you can contact the Maple Grove Seniors at (763) 494-6514.
One Comment
My mother has been knitting hats for newborns for the Princeton Hospital for many, many years. She makes around 40-50 hats a year. She even buys her own yarn. It is a wonderful thing that she and others do.
My little girl was born at maple grove a few months ago and they came around with a basket full of the most amazingly cute hats!! I bragged to all of my friends about how they give out homemade hats with a cute little handmade note inside 🙂
Like many other Grandma’s, my sister and her friends knit hats for newborns also in her city of residence. Wehn she and hubby head west for the winter, she is a part of another group that also knits and donates little hats. If you know any of these Grandma’s and have the opportunity to pick up yarn at thrift sales, or clthing resale shops very reasonably priced, these woman would definitely appreciate it. Many partial skeens are used to make baby doll hats for children confined to hospitals for their dolls also. If you dont know anyone that knits the hats, Im sure most hospitals would gladly make sure they get the yarns.