Man Gets 18 Years In Seward Market Shooting Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man who pleaded guilty in the January, 2010 triple murder at a Minneapolis market was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday.
Ahmed Shire Ali pleaded guilty back on April 20 to three counts of first-degree attempted robbery in connection with the incident, which happened on Jan. 6, 2010.
According to court records, Ali and another man entered the Seward Market on East Franklin Avenue that day for an attempted robbery. When authorities arrived to the scene, they found three people who had been shot to death. The victims were later identified as 28-year-old Osman Jama Elmi, 30-year-old Mohamed Abdi Warfa and 31-year-old Anwar Salah Mohammed.
The three were the owner of the market, the owner’s cousin and another store employee.
Mahdi Ali received consecutive life sentences On Oct. 31 after he was found guilty by a jury in the murders.
One Comment
Our tax dollars at work.
Why can’t we just deport the filth?
Apparently 1 human life = 6 years.
18 years for killing three people for money. Why do we want to waste our money to keep him alive for 18 more years? Even if he does his 18 years, do you think he’ll be a nice guy when he gets out? Send him back, I believe this is covered under the Lord’s warranty policy.
dont send him back kill him PLZ PLZ PUT THEM TO DEATH WHU SENDING WE HAVE PAY HIS TIKIT AND IF THE KEEP HIM WE HAVE TO PAY FOR HIS MEALS N WHAT COME ALONG WITH THAT JUST PUT THEM TO DEATH PLZ. I AM SOMALI HAR WORKING MOTHER N HATE WHAT THIS MONETERS DID.UUUUUUUUUH
Good ol’ MN. Triple Murder gets a Lousy 18yrs.
Would he have gotten more if he killed 3 puppies….Maybe
Ain’t diversity grand?!
I fail to see how this can displease you, Kevin. His victims were also Somali. I have to think that you’d consider this a “win-win” situation, as they’re dead and he’s in jail.
Maybe Bubba and his friends will pick up the slack and give him a proper sentence.
Actually that 18 years is only 12 years inside..The remaining 1/3 of the sentence is spent on supervised release.
The headline to this story is missleading.
WCCO needs to a better (and more ethical) job at writing and editing these articles. The man plead guilty to 3 counts of 1st degree attempted robbery.
Since he was not the one that pulled the trigger and killed them, he was basically an accomplice to the robbery. Since 3 people died in the attempt, he gets 18 years for being stupid.
The guy who shot the people got 3 consecutive life sentences.
My goodness you were the only person that post here that understood this story. I do not think that WCCO should have to change the way they write to pander to the ignorance of a few. If you are not smart enough to read the story you deserve to be out of the loop. The last line of the story is “Mahdi Ali received consecutive life sentences On Oct. 31 after he was found guilty by a jury in the murders” and that is pretty plain and basic. Just because some people stop reading because they get mad does not mean that they should have to “dumb down” all the stories and spoon feed the idiots that cannot understand what is right in front of them in black and white.