Touch Screens The Future For Restaurants? Chili’s Thinks So

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s called an interactive tabletop experience. With the push of a button, you can order dessert and even pay the bill.

The touch screens, called “Ziosks,” can be found at Chili’s restaurants. Some are hopeful the one-touch service will become the way of the future.

“I thought it was cool cause it was touch screen and you could flip through different parts of the menu,” said customer Lauren Fisher.

Some parents dining at Chili’s told WCCO-TV the smart machine is turning them into repeat customers.

“It makes it a better family environment, if your kids are entertained and happy,” mother Kim Menne said.

For $0.99, kids get unlimited games at their fingertips.

If you need to go in a hurry, you can also swipe your credit card using the Ziosk technology.

“The business clientele that come in for lunch are the ones that love it the most, cause it speeds up their lunch,” Chili’s Area Director Aaron Keske said.

Keske says they haven’t cut down on the amount of servers as a result of the tabletop machines.

“This will never replace the server. We are in the service industry and all it’s going to do is enhance the guest experience,” Keske said.

If anything, customers WCCO-TV talked to say they’re more inclined to tip better.

“You’re happier with your service because you have options and you’re more in control,” Menne said.

Several reasons a restaurant near you may soon replicate.

“I think it’s just the beginning, we’re just scratching the surface on what we can do, and we’re excited for what we can do in the future with it,” Keske said.

Keske says you don’t have to use the Ziosk if you don’t want to. You can still pay the traditional way.

Chili’s says it introduced the Ziosk in Minnesota about four months ago.