Authorities Issue Crime Alert For Suspect In Isanti Church Fire

ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) — A crime alert has been issued for the apprehension of a man suspected of lighting an Isanti church on fire early Monday morning.
At 3:17 a.m., a man wearing a light colored stocking cap, light colored jacket, dark pants and white tennis shoes – possibly high tops – is believed to have entered an open construction site at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and attempted to light the building on fire, authorities said.
The fire was suppressed by an automated fire sprinkler system until fire crews arrived.
The man was on foot and no vehicle was seen on the surveillance video.
Anyone with information can call the Minnesota arson tip line at 1-800-723-2020. There is a potential $2,500 reward.
