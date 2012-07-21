Best Of Minnesota: Best Fishing Launch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fishing is one of the most popular outdoor activities there is to do in Minnesota during the summer.
But what if you don’t have your own boat, equipment or a fishing license? That’s where a fishing launch comes in handy. You just pay a fee for a day, and guides will take you on a lake to get the big catch.
We asked for your favorite fishing launch in the state in our Best of Minnesota segment this week. Your votes took us to Fisher’s Resort on Lake Mille Lacs. Matt Brickman, a newcomer to town, tried his luck with a rod and reel.
See how he did in the video report.
One Comment