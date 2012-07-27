MN Orchestra Publicly Opposes Marriage Amendment

Filed Under: Gay Marriage, Marriage Amendment, Marriage Equality, Minnesota Orchestra, Same Sex Marriage
Generic
Brazilians Marcelo Sales Leite (L), and his groom Roberto Fraga da Silva, hold hands as they get married during a collective gay marriage ceremony, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 13, 2009. The 13th edition of the world's biggest Gay Pride Parade is expected to hold over three million people at the financial centre of Sao Paulo Sunday.
(credit: DANIEL KFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another recognizable group is taking a stance on Minnesota’s proposed marriage amendment.

Musicians with the Minnesota Orchestra voted to take a public stand in opposition to the amendment.

The amendment intends to constitutionally limit the definition of marriage in Minnesota as solely being the union between one man and one woman.

The question will be on this fall’s general election ballot.

A number of other corporations and businesses have also recently released statements indicating their opposition to the proposed amendment, including General Mills, St Jude Medical and Carlson Companies.

Also, the First Avenue nightclub in Minneapolis recently posted a billboard near Target Field with the message: “Don’t limit the freedom to marry.”

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court will begin hearing augments about the wording of both the marriage amendment as well as the amendment to require voter identification.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch