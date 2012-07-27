MN Orchestra Publicly Opposes Marriage Amendment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another recognizable group is taking a stance on Minnesota’s proposed marriage amendment.
Musicians with the Minnesota Orchestra voted to take a public stand in opposition to the amendment.
The amendment intends to constitutionally limit the definition of marriage in Minnesota as solely being the union between one man and one woman.
The question will be on this fall’s general election ballot.
A number of other corporations and businesses have also recently released statements indicating their opposition to the proposed amendment, including General Mills, St Jude Medical and Carlson Companies.
Also, the First Avenue nightclub in Minneapolis recently posted a billboard near Target Field with the message: “Don’t limit the freedom to marry.”
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court will begin hearing augments about the wording of both the marriage amendment as well as the amendment to require voter identification.
