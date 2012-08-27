WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

Downtown Mpls. Becomes Black Hawk Helicopter Training Zone

August 27, 2012 9:51 PM
Filed Under: Black Hawk Helicopters, Downtown Minneapolis, Military, Military Training, U.S. Special Operations Command

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you see military helicopters flying low over Minneapolis, don’t be alarmed. They’re just training in an urban environment.

The U.S. Special Operations Command will be conducting exercises until the beginning of September. This week they’re using helicopters, including Black Hawks.

They’re not giving out their exact training locations because they don’t want crowds to gather.

But you may get a glimpse of the helicopters flying low between 7 p.m. and midnight.

Comments

One Comment

  1. justinjohnsonbg says:
    August 29, 2012 at 9:35 am

    Reblogged this on Justin Johnson BG.

    Reply

