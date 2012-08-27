Downtown Mpls. Becomes Black Hawk Helicopter Training Zone

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you see military helicopters flying low over Minneapolis, don’t be alarmed. They’re just training in an urban environment.
The U.S. Special Operations Command will be conducting exercises until the beginning of September. This week they’re using helicopters, including Black Hawks.
They’re not giving out their exact training locations because they don’t want crowds to gather.
But you may get a glimpse of the helicopters flying low between 7 p.m. and midnight.
