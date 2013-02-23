Best Of Minnesota: Best Car Wash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Driving in a Minnesota winter can quickly lead to a filthy car, especially with a fresh batch of snow, dirt and salt covering the roads.
So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this is busiest time of year for car washes. And your pick for the Best in Minnesota is no exception. In fact, there’s been a steady stream of cars into the Downtowner Car Wash in St. Paul for the last three decades.
This place has also become popular with customers who spend most of their day on the road. Stick around long enough and you’re bound to see a couple squad cars and taxis roll through.
It’s more than just how well they clean the car. Visitors who frequent the car wash say there’s a level of service here you just don’t find at most places.
The Downtowner Car Wash started in 1978. But it’s not just the managers who have kept it going. A lot of the line-workers have been here 10 years or more.
