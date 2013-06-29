Fly Board Sends You Soaring

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Every few years a new water sport or water toy comes out that becomes all the rage.

Currently, it’s all about flyboarding.

“It’s a board that hooks up to a jet ski,” Rodney Jansen said. “It will lift you and propel you into the air.”

Flyboarding is just starting to take off.

Jansen owns RentFlyBoards and is the first to bring this unique water sport to the Twin Cities.

“The first time I heard about it I wanted to try it, and when I tried it, it was like the funnest thing I’ve ever done,” Jansen said. “I was like man I gotta get one of these.”

Using high powered jet boots, the flyboard defies gravity, sending you into the air and hovering over open water.

“It almost looks like Iron Man flying through the air when you’re on it,” Jansen said.

Jansen already has a busy schedule — popularity is soaring.