2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Fly Board Sends You Soaring

June 29, 2013 10:41 AM By Rachel Slavik

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Every few years a new water sport or water toy comes out that becomes all the rage.

Currently, it’s all about flyboarding.

“It’s a board that hooks up to a jet ski,” Rodney Jansen said. “It will lift you and propel you into the air.”

Flyboarding is just starting to take off.

Jansen owns RentFlyBoards and is the first to bring this unique water sport to the Twin Cities.

“The first time I heard about it I wanted to try it, and when I tried it, it was like the funnest thing I’ve ever done,” Jansen said. “I was like man I gotta get one of these.”

Using high powered jet boots, the flyboard defies gravity, sending you into the air and hovering over open water.

“It almost looks like Iron Man flying through the air when you’re on it,” Jansen said.

Jansen already has a busy schedule — popularity is soaring.

More from Rachel Slavik
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia