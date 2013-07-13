Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | Podcast Updates | Send Donations: Red Cross, Salvation Army

DeRusha Eats: From Plato Farm To Mpls Table

By Jason DeRusha
Filed Under: Cattle, Crops, DeRusha Eats, Farm To Plate, Fresh, Jason DeRusha, Organic, Tangletown Farms, Wise Acre Eatery

PLATO, Minn. (WCCO) — Farm to table, you’ve heard the concept, now take a trip to Tangletown Farm in Plato, Minn.

It’s where the cows are happy and the fields are lush, green, and there’s 120 different organic crops.

The Scottish Highland cattle on the farm are a lean cut of meat and the quality is off the charts.

In addition, the farm supplies at least 80 percent of everything Wise Acre Eatery.

From growing potatoes for the French fries, to raising turkeys, ducks, chickens and eggs — Plato brings it all to the table.

You can take your own road trip to Tangletown Farms as they’re hosting the Tangletown Farm/Wise Acre Eatery Farm Picnic on Sunday, July 14.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — for more info, click here.

More from Jason DeRusha
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch