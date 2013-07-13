DeRusha Eats: From Plato Farm To Mpls Table

PLATO, Minn. (WCCO) — Farm to table, you’ve heard the concept, now take a trip to Tangletown Farm in Plato, Minn.
It’s where the cows are happy and the fields are lush, green, and there’s 120 different organic crops.
The Scottish Highland cattle on the farm are a lean cut of meat and the quality is off the charts.
In addition, the farm supplies at least 80 percent of everything Wise Acre Eatery.
From growing potatoes for the French fries, to raising turkeys, ducks, chickens and eggs — Plato brings it all to the table.
You can take your own road trip to Tangletown Farms as they’re hosting the Tangletown Farm/Wise Acre Eatery Farm Picnic on Sunday, July 14.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — for more info, click here.
