Timberwolves F Dante Cunningham Arrested For Domestic Assault

April 3, 2014 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Dante Cunningham, Domestic Assault, Hennepin County Jail, Medina, Medina Police, Minneapolis, Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – Just hours after the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night at Target Center, a member of the team found himself in legal trouble.

According to Hennepin County Jail records, forward Dante Cunningham was jailed at about 6:14 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of domestic assault. Cunningham played 10 minutes in the team’s Wednesday night victory over the Grizzlies, scoring five points and grabbing three rebounds.

Medina Police were called to a report of a domestic dispute at Cunningham’s residence about 4:01 a.m. on the 400 block of Medina Road. When authorities arrived, they made contact with a victim who said she had been assaulted, but the suspect had left the scene.

The suspect, later identified as Cunningham, returned to the scene and was taken into custody without incident. Police said the victim did not require any medical attention.

The case is being forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

The Timberwolves released a statement Thursday morning, acknowledging his arrest. Cunningham will not travel with the team as it heads to Miami for a game against the Heat Friday night.

“We are aware of the matter involving Dante Cunningham and are in the process of gathering more information. Dante will not be traveling with the team to Miami this afternoon. The Minnesota Timberwolves organization takes the matter very seriously and does not condone the type of behavior that is associated with this situation. However, we need to let the legal process run its course, and will have further comment at the appropriate time,” the statement reads.

Cunningham, 26, has been in the NBA for five seasons and is in his second year with the Timberwolves, is being held at the Hennepin County Jail without bail. Cunningham is averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds off the bench for the Wolves this season.

