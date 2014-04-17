‘Yacht Couple’ Charged With Welfare Fraud Accused Of Trying To Flee Country

April 17, 2014 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Andrea Chisholm, Colin Chisholm, Minnesota, Welfare Fraud, Yacht Couple

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Deephaven, Minn. couple accused of welfare fraud while living on a $1.2 million yacht now faces accusations of trying to flee the country.

Colin and Andrea Chisolm were arrested in Florida earlier this month as they reentered the country from the Bahamas. They are charged with collecting more than $160,000 in welfare payments. That’s while living in a lakefront home in Deephaven and owning the yacht.

On Thursday, the couple appeared in Hennepin County Court wearing light blue jump suits.

Prosecutors say they have strong evidence the couple was plotting their flight from prosecution during the two weeks after they were charged and arrest warrants were issued for them.

However, the couple’s defense attorney argued Colin was trying to take care of business he had in the Bahamas and then got sick.

The couple allegedly knew they were under investigation when in December the couple abruptly fled their rented 5,000 square foot Deephaven lake home without telling their landlord. They pulled their 7-year-old out of school, abandoned Andrea’s dog breeding business and left behind seven to nine spaniel puppies for neighbors to care for.

When they left, they told neighbors they were going to Montana to care for a sick relative. In reality, they went to the Bahamas and after they were charged in March, Colin Chisolm allegedly tried to make arrangements for them to be smuggled to the Turks and Caicos, which does not have an extradition treaty with the US.

Colin was represented in court by well-known Twin Cities defense attorney Tom Kelly, who declined to comment. Kelly said he was taking the case without being paid.

Andrea is asking taxpayers to pay for her defense and for now has a public defender. But prosecutors argued they don’t believe she is broke and produced this 2009 financial statement in which they have Scottish royal titles and declared total assets of $97 million.

After the court hearing, Colin’s family members, including his brother Christopher, refused to comment

The issue of whether Andrea will get a public defender will be taken up at a hearing Friday.

The judge did raise Colin’s bail to $300,000 — agreeing he is a flight risk.

PDF: Colin Chisholm Bail Motion

Defense attorneys are expected to argue Friday for their bails to be reduced and they be released pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia