Police Investigating Woodbury Principal Who Resigned

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Woodbury Police Department is investigating the former principal of East Ridge High School.

Police are trying to determine whether Aaron Harper misused district funds or resources.

Harper resigned as principal during a school board meeting last week. He had worked for the district since 2006 and served as principal of East Ridge since it opened, in 2009.

Woodbury police said they have not spoken with Harper yet and that they couldn’t comment on the specific district resources misused.

East Ridge has yet to appoint an interim principal.

Harper has also held administrative rolls in the South Washington County and Bloomington school districts, and has taught at Irondale High School in New Brighton and St. Mary’s University, according to his LinkedIn page.

