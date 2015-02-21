Terror Group Threatens Mall Of America, Others, In New Video

Mall of America (credit: Timo Gans/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The terror group that carried out the deadly attack at a shopping mall in Kenya is calling for a similar attack on a western mall, specifically mentioning the Mall of America, among others.

Al-Shabaab, a group linked to al-Qaeda, released a video today naming West Edmonton Mall in Canada, London’s Oxford Street and the Mall of America as potential targets.

The documentary style video highlights the group’s 2013 attack that killed more than 60 people at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Mall of America released a statement saying its aware of the video and is monitoring the threat with the help of federal and local authorities.

“Mall of America has implemented extra security precautions, some may be noticeable to guests, and others won’t be. We will continue to follow the situation, along with law enforcement, and will remain vigilant as we always do in similar situations,” mall officials said in the statement.

Security officials believe this is the first time al-Shabaab has made a direct threat to the United States.

