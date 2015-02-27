Good Questions: Water Towers, Creaky Cabins, Shivering

February 27, 2015 10:22 PM By Heather Brown
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Every Friday, we tackle a bunch of viewers’ burning questions. This week, Heather Brown explores water towers, creaky houses and shivering.

Rick from Buffalo has wondered his whole life: Why does the water in the water tower not freeze in the winter?

According to Ruth Hubbard with the Minnesota Rural Water Association, it can and does if it’s not properly maintained. She says most cities and towns lower the water levels in their towers during the winter. That means the warmer water being pumped in agitates the water already in the tower. Some places will also buy large mixers to keep the water moving as well.

Vicky from Forest Lake asks: Why do homes make loud cracking noises when it’s cold?

“It’s warm air meeting cold air in the attic,” said Bob Vassallo with Complete Building Solutions.

While some builders and drafters will tell you it’s not anything to worry about because it’s a natural contracting and expanding of the house, Vassallo says it can be indicative of a larger problem where the lumber can’t handle the expanding and contracting.

“Anytime you hear these loud booms in the attic or the side walls, it’s letting you know you have an issue that you’re losing a lot of heat and energy,” he said.

Andrew from Shakopee wants to know: Why do we shiver?

When we get cold, our nerves signal to our brain: Warm me up! So, our muscles begin to tighten and loosen really fast and that process generates heat in our bodies.

