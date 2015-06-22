Club: Lil’ Wayne Opted Out Of Show After Entourage Refused Safety Check

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A downtown Minneapolis club says it’s in the process of issuing refunds to concert-goers after rapper Lil’ Wayne opted not to perform Sunday night.
The Venue issued a statement Monday saying that members of Wayne’s entourage refused to take part in the club’s safety procedures, which include a pat-down, metal detection and checking IDs.
While the 32-year-old rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was permitted entry into the club, he decided not to perform as scheduled after some members in his entourage refused to take part in the procedures.
The Venue, which is located on the 300 block of North 1st Avenue, said its safety procedures are “similar, if not identical,” to procedures in other clubs in the Twin Cities and across the nation.
The club added that performers are notified about the procedures well before they arrive.
Lil’ Wayne is best known for his hits “A Milli” and “Lollipop.” His album “Tha Carter III” was nominated for a Grammy Award for album of the year, but he lost to Robert Plant & Alison Krauss’s “Raising Sand.”
