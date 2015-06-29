Kylie’s Kids: A Segway For Trinity

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Born with a heart condition, 11-year-old Trinity spends a lot of time at Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She loves arts and crafts and has perfected hair bows.
She makes “Rose Bows,” named after her middle name, for her friends and family.
Trinity has six brothers and sisters and they love to take walks to the park. Because of Trinity’s heart condition, she’s only able to make it so far before her parents have to push her in stroller.
Trinity’s family is raising money to buy her a Segway that’s designed for her to sit and join her family on their walks.
To help Trinity get her Segway visit, donate to her Go Fund Me page.
One Comment