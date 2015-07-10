Minneapolis Passes Ordinance Limiting Flavored Tobacco Availability

John Urban smokes an electronic cigarette at Vape New York, an electronic cigarette store on June 10, 2013 in New York City. Electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, are battery powered devices that vaporizes a nicotine laced liquid solution into an aerosol mist which simulates the act of tobacco smoking. E-cigarettes are attracting major investors as their popularity increases and the market for traditional cigarettes continues to shrink. On Monday it was announced that Sean Parker will be investing $75 million in a leading maker of electronic cigarettes.

(credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)