Minneapolis Passes Ordinance Limiting Flavored Tobacco Availability

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council passed an ordinance Friday morning cracking down on the availability of flavored tobacco products in the city.
Beginning next year, flavor tobacco products will only be allowed for sale by tobacco-only retailers.
Also, e-cigarettes will be banned everywhere cigarettes are banned as part of the current standing Clean Indoor Air Act.
The ordinance also puts a minimum price and pack size for small cigars and cigarillos, and insists that no coupons or discounts are allowed on any tobacco products.
“We are tired of seeing people dying of lung cancer,” saidPatena Thomas, who fought for the ordinance. “We’re tired of seeing our kids being able to access tobacco products. Once they are hooked as a child, they are hooked forever.”
The ordinance goes into effect January 1, 2016.
