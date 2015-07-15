WCCO Viewers’ Choice For Best Golf Hole In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s rolling landscape is the perfect portrait for the game of golf.

There are hundreds of golf courses with thousands of golf holes. We went looking for the best hole in Minnesota.

Your votes sent Natalie Nyhus three-and-a-half hours north of the Twin Cities to Tianna Country Club in Walker.

“If we are at any golf show or anywhere in the cities and they see a Tianna shirt, they say, ‘Oh, you have this great par three,” Carrie Johnson said. “They may not remember what hole number it is, but they remember our beautiful par three.”

Hole 2 at Tianna Country Club is a 170 yard par three with five different places to tee off. It features an elevated tee box with direct view of the sprawling green. Before the fairway, you pass through the pines and clear a pond. A sand trap guards the left side of the pitched green. Long puts must be strategized.

Tianna Country Club was built in the 1920s by the Walker Auto Club, and later purchased by the Andres family.

“We always get asked what Tianna means,” Johnson said. “John Andres had a son named Steve, who couldn’t say his name. So he would introduce himself as Tianna. And that is how it became Tianna Country Club.”

It’s a hilly course, which member Jim Kelly notes in his ode to Tianna.

“I got a side hill/downhill shooting to an uphill/my putter won’t put par/I like the game of golf, but my ball just won’t go far,” he rhymed.

Situated on the edge of Chippewa National Forest, golfers encounter solitude and even wildlife.

“We have about 180 acres out here and very few homes,” Bill Cox said. “A lot of the holes are separated by pine trees so it’s like all individual holes. It gives you that up-north feeling.”

Tianna Country Club is an 18-hole course that is $61 with a cart, $42 to walk.

You also loved hole 17 at the Legend at Giants Ridge in Biwabik and hole 16 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.