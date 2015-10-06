2016 In Review: WCCO’s Most Read | Local: News, Viral & Sports | Nat'l: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Richfield Police Officer Involved In Controversial Video Placed On Leave

October 6, 2015 12:40 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Richfield Police Department says the officer involved in a controversial Twitter video that appears to show the officer hitting a teenager has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The incident happened Saturday night. Nineteen-year-old Kamal Gelle says he was pulled over and given a citation for careless driving. Gelle says he then got out of his car to talk on his phone.

He says that’s when the officer pushed him and hit him in the side of his head. Gelle says his friends then approached the officer, but that’s not on video.

After requests, Richfield police say Chief Jay Henthorne met with Omar Jamal, the chief executive of the Somali Human Rights commission, and members of the commission on Tuesday. At this time, it’s unclear what was discussed.

“The Richfield Police Department is dedicated to fairness, transparency and maintaining good community relations,” the department said. “The department appreciates Omar Jamal’s willingness to meet. The Richfield Police Department takes these complaints very seriously and will continue to conduct a thorough investigation.”

In a statement Monday evening, the Somali Human Rights Commission said the group met with Richfield Police and was pleased with the investigation of the officer.

