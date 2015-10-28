Sheriff: Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Hunting In St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 63-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after accidentally shooting himself while hunting in northeastern Minnesota Wednesday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded to a report of an accidental gunshot wound in the area of Northwoods Road and Pequaywan Lake Road in North Star Township, located in St. Louis County. The victim, identified as Clark Coole, was road hunting in his vehicle off Blomquist Road in North Star Township when the accident happened.
Authorities say he saw a grouse and loaded his shotgun while getting out of his vehicle. He slipped due to wet road conditions and accident fired the shotgun into his leg. Coole was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation.
