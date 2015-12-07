Police: St. Paul Central Students Assault Teacher, Assistant Principal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two juvenile males were arrested Friday after a teacher and an assistant principal were assaulted at St. Paul Central High School, according to police.
The St. Paul Police Department was called to the school, located at 275 N. Lexington, on Friday on a report that two students had assaulted a teacher and assistant principal. Officers learned that a teacher was slammed up against a wall, injuring the side of his face and breaking his glasses.
According to a police report, the same teacher was then picked up off his feet by the same student using a strangle hold and slammed down on a cafeteria table, slammed to a chair and eventually to the floor. The teacher said he blacked out, losing consciousness, during the strangulation.
The police report says the assistant principal witnessed the assault and tried to help by pulling the student off the teacher, but a second student approached yelling profanity and punched the assistant principal several times in the chest. Officers arrived, and both juvenile males were arrested without incident.
One of the juveniles was booked for second-degree assault, and the other was booked for fourth-degree assault.
