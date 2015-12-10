Authorities ID Victim Of Shooting At North Shore Resort

TOFTE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed at a popular resort on the North Shore of Lake Superior as a 35-year-old Bloomington man.
Marcus Lee Roberts was shot just after midnight Wednesday outside the restaurant at Bluefin Bay Resort in Tofte. The Cook County sheriff’s office says Roberts worked for a casino gaming company hired to provide entertainment at the resort’s holiday party for employees.
Charges are pending against the suspect, a 61-year-old resort employee from the town of Finland, who was arrested in a guest room. He’s expected to appear in court Friday.
Authorities have not detailed a motivation for the shooting.
Bluefin Bay owner Dennis Rysdahl says the suspect, who delivered firewood to guest rooms, was well-liked among the staff and was considered good-natured and gentle.
(© Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment