3 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Northern Wisconsin

ASHLAND, Wis. (WCCO) — Three people are dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide in northwestern Wisconsin.

A family member visiting a home on Christmas Eve, discovered the bodies. Police arrived to the home in Ashland, about an hour east of Superior, Wisconsin shortly after noon. There they found a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and two women dead of gunshot wounds in the house.

In Ashland, Wisconsin — a town of about 8,000 — news of a tragedy affects just about everyone.

“We all know one another in this city, and it’s just really sad,” Ashland police Captain Jim Gregoire said.

That tragedy took Ashland police and Captain Gregoire to the heart of town on Christmas Eve, where they discovered an apparent murder-suicide on Willis Avenue. “When they entered the home they found two females decease and one male that was deceased,” said Capatain Gregoire.

The two women, ages 23 and 84, were found dead along with multiple shell casings and bullet holes in the walls. Investigators also discovered a 54-year-old man who police believe died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“I didn’t know that three people died. That’s kind of crazy and scary. It doesn’t happen very often,” neighbor Kaycie Offutt said.

More than a dozen shots were fired, some shattering car windows outside the home. Captain Gregoire said the three dead are family, but wouldn’t confirm the exact relationships.

“There have been murders and things like that in the past. I can’t quantify how bad one is. They are all equally bad. I’m more concerned about the family and our department,” Captain Gregoire said. “We feel really badly and our hearts and thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Captain Gregoire said they’d never been to the residence before and he can’t determine any trouble at this time. There was no note or clue left about motive, so investigators are working hard for answers, even over the holiday.