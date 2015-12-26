Bemidji Man Must Pay Profits For Counterfeit Goods Sales

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of selling knockoff clothing in North Dakota has been ordered to serve three years of probation and pay back $750.
Hyokeun Lee, of Bemidji, Minnesota, is charged in federal court with 13 counts of trafficking counterfeit goods. He pleaded guilty in September.
Authorities say Lee sold hoodies, T-shirts and hats that had trademarked logos and designs.
Lee was also ordered to pay a $1,300 special assessment.
A federal public defender could not be reached for comment.
