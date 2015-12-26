2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Bemidji Man Must Pay Profits For Counterfeit Goods Sales

December 26, 2015 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Bemidji, Counterfeit, Hyokeun Lee, Logos, Public Defender, Trademark, Trafficking Counterfeit Goods

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of selling knockoff clothing in North Dakota has been ordered to serve three years of probation and pay back $750.

Hyokeun Lee, of Bemidji, Minnesota, is charged in federal court with 13 counts of trafficking counterfeit goods. He pleaded guilty in September.

Authorities say Lee sold hoodies, T-shirts and hats that had trademarked logos and designs.

Lee was also ordered to pay a $1,300 special assessment.

A federal public defender could not be reached for comment.

(© Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia