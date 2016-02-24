Family: Isanti Man, 20, Suffers Spine Injury Playing Hockey For Chicago Team

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Isanti man suffered a “serious spinal injury” while playing hockey for a Chicago team Sunday, according to his family.
On CaringBridge, the family of 20-year-old Matt Olson says he plays defenseman for the Chicago Cougars.
The family says he caught an edge Sunday while racing for a puck behind the net and was severely injured. The injury, which was not the result of physical contact from any player, resulted in permanent damage.
On Monday, Olson underwent surgery to stabilize his spine and it went well, according to the family.
On CaringBridge, the family wrote: “Matt is doing great. He is receiving wonderful care and is surrounded by family. Matt is smiling. Our family and Matt appreciate the outpouring of support that has been given. Please continue to keep Matt and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”
According to the team’s schedule, the team was playing the Illiana Blackbirds at Sears Centre Hoffman Estates in Illinois.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family and medical costs.
