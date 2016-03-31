St. Cloud Police: Alleged Shoplifter Arrested After Hitting Cop In The Face

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old Sauk Rapids man is accused of hitting a police officer in the face after shoplifting incident in St. Cloud Wednesday evening.
According to St. Cloud police, Elakie Fale, Jr. was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. after police investigated a shoplifting complaint at Sunrise Liquor, located on 16 14th Ave. NE.
Police say that as an officer attempted to take Fale into custody, he hit the officer in the face and fled on foot. After a short chase, he was arrested a few blocks from the scene.
Fale is now being held at Benton County Jail on charges of theft, fleeing police on foot, obstructing the legal process and fourth-degree assault against a law enforcement officer.
The officer did not require medical attention.
One Comment
The sad part is they chose to pick and choose which charges they were willing to drop. . .I was the only person in the city driving a 2004 Golden Monte Carlo. . .I know plenty of people that have been driving around with broken taillights to this day of today that have never been stopped.