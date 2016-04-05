Victim In Fatal I-94 Crash Was Renowned Artist, Educator In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the man killed and woman critically injured in the crash along I-94 Monday evening.

According to the State Patrol, just before 6 p.m. 52-year-old Nancy Scott, of Michigan City, Ind., was driving her Chevy Blazer on westbound I-94 near Highway 280. Scott crossed over the center line and hit 41-year-old Kirk E. Washington, of Minneapolis, who was traveling eastbound.

Washington died at the scene.

The Harrison Neighborhood Association said Washington was a very influential artist and educator, and worked with kids. Mayor Betsy Hodges posted a note on Facebook: “Minneapolis has suffered the loss of a great talent and neighbor today, and my heart is heavy.”

Washington was a locally and internationally recognized spoken word artist, and leaves behind a wife and two teenage daughters.

“He was an extraordinary poet,” friend Marcus Harcus said. “He was an educator, he was an advocate for our cultural community development.”

Most recently, his colleagues at Intermedia Arts in Minneapolis say Washington was working on a city project to address technological disparities in some urban classroom settings.

“Doing something to address issues of inequity through the arts and in positive ways,” Washington’s colleague Eyenga Bokamba said. “Really, that emphasis of being positive, being together and building community.”

Friends say they are working on a memorial for Washington where they will celebrate his life’s work and art.

After the crash, Nancy Scott was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. At last report, she was in critical condition.

State Patrol said after the initial impact, Washington’s car was pushed into a Metro Transit bus. Four bus passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

The highway reopened Monday night just before 9 p.m.

Washington was a guest on WCCO Radio on Sept. 14, 2014. He appeared during the Center Stage segment of Steele Talkin’ with Jearlyn Steele to promote an local artist initiative.

If you would like to help the Washington family, you can donate at this GoFundMe page.