Target: Shoppers Welcome In Bathrooms That Match Gender Identity

April 19, 2016 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Gender Identity, Target Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Corporation says it is “continuing to stand for inclusivity” and will welcome workers and guests to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.

The company made the announcement on its website Tuesday, saying Target supports the federal Equality Act that provides protections to LGBT individuals.

“In our stores, we demonstrate our commitment to an inclusive experience in many ways. Most relevant for the conversations currently underway, we welcome transgender team members and guests to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity,” the company wrote.

