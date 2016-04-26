Timberwolves Introduce Tom Thibodeau As Head Coach

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves introduced Tom Thibodeau as their new head coach and president of basketball operations on Tuesday.

Scott Layden was also introduced as the team’s new general manager. Thibodeau will be the 12th head coach in Timberwolves history and started his coaching career as an assistant with the Timberwolves. He was on staff under Bill Musselman from 1989-91.

He most recently was the coach of the Chicago Bulls and led them to the playoffs in each of the past five seasons. In five seasons, Thibodeau led the Bulls to a 255-139 record. He led teams to the NBA Finals in 1998, 2008 and 2010.

“I’m excited for myself, excited for the fans, excited for the team. This is a unique opportunity for us to go for the championship,” Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor said.

Thibodeau is a coach known for his defense. In nine of the last 12 seasons, his teams have ranked in the top two in the NBA in defensive field goal percentage. He know gets the opportunity to coach the Timberwolves young stars, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine.

“The big thig for me was the makeup of the roster. I just love the makeup of the roster, and that didn’t happen by accident. That was Flip’s vision.”

Layden comes to the Timberwolves after being in the front office as an assistant general manager with the San Antonio Spurs, one of the most consistent and successful franchises in the NBA. He also spent 18 years with the Utah Jazz.