$500K Bail Set For Minnesotan Charged In Wis. Killing

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bail has been set at $500,000 for an alleged gang member from Minnesota who’s charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Manitowoc.
Twenty-two-year-old Quinn Orn Smith of St. Paul, Minnesota, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 52-year-old Kor Yang. Police say Yang was shot when he answered a knock on his door Feb. 5.
Police are still looking for a 25-year-old man from the Twin Cities area. Police say both Smith and the second suspect are known gang members.
According to the complaint, prosecutors say someone found a handgun and holster near the scene the same day as the shooting. DNA tests linked the gun to the two suspects. Prosecutors say ballistics testing also linked the bullets that killed Yang to the same gun.
