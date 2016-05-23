Kylie’s Kids: Meet Bella

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For those of us in the immediate metro area, we can take for granted how close we are to some of the best medicine in the world.

This week’s Kylie’s Kid, Bella, drives four hours from Ely to get chemo at Masonic Children’s Hospital where she’s fighting bone cancer.

It was a perfectly captive audience for Bella’s performance at Ely’s talent show in February. Bella sang ‘Hallelujah’ in a white dress. It’s an emotional song its own, but even more so for Bella and her family.

“It was unbelievable,” Tiffany Davis, Bella’s mom, said.

No one in the audience knew, but Bella was diagnosed with cancer just three days before.

“I had a little bump on my shoulder,” Bella said. “And in two weeks it like quadrupled.”

Bella went to hospitals in Ely and Duluth before coming to Masonic Children’s Hospital.

“I just kept thinking, there’s no way. There’s no way it’s cancer,” Tiffany said. “Because she’s so healthy.”

But a biopsy revealed that’s exactly what it was. Bella had bone cancer.

“It’s called Ewing’s Sarcoma and I have it in my left clavicle,” Bella said.

Right away, they started the four-hour drive for chemo.

“I had long hair and so, that was hard,” Bella said.

But this week Bella’s best friend, Janae, made the trip with her. While they’re limited to the hospital, if they were at home, they’d probably be dancing.

“We both dance, so we make up dances,” Bella said.

They also could be practicing for Bella’s next big show.

“I love how she sings,” Janae said. “When she practices the national anthem, when she sings them at a basketball game.”

It explains why Bella’s talent show performance was flawless — and one that will forever stay with her and her family.

“The emcee was calling her little Ely angel,” Tiffany said. “It was an experience that I won’t forget.”

Bella’s next step will be surgery to remove her clavicle and continue chemotherapy.