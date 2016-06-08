Surly Brewer’s Table Named Among 10 Best 2016 Restaurants

June 8, 2016 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Surly

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Surly Brewer’s Table, one of the hottest new foodie temples in the Twin Cities, has earned national plaudits.

The restaurant was just named among the 10 best new restaurants in the nation for 2016 by the prestigious Food & Wine Magazine.

Upstairs from the main beer hall space, which most who have visited it would agree is its own reward, the Brewer’s Table presents a $70 four-course tasting menu envisioned by chef Jorge Guzman.

Food & Wine highlighted the sopa de lima, “an ode to his Yucatán heritage, preparing the tortilla soup with avocado-leaf-infused chicken broth.” They also highlighted his steak fries with bone marrow gel and powdered Bearnaise.

“Across the country, people are eating better food and drinking better beer every day,” the magazine enthused. “I can’t imagine a more satisfying place to do both than Brewer’s Table.”

Only one other restaurant in the Midwest earned top honors: Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio  in Chicago.

