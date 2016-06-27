18-Year-Old Struck And Killed In Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — An SUV hit and killed a high school student Monday as she was leaving summer school. The Jeep Grand Cherokee struck 18-year-old Catherine Loahr near Forest Lake High School as she crossed Highway 97 at Goodview Avenue.

“I just am praying for the family,” Kalyn Windingstad said.

Windingstad was on the bus when she saw Loahr lying in the road.

“It was terrible. There was a white van that stopped and a girl was trying to help her, her friend was on the side just panicking and crying,” Windingstad said.

The State Patrol said Loahr was crossing Highway 97 near the school around 1 p.m. on Monday, when a driver turned from Goodview Avenue onto 97 and hit her. The 65-year-old driver was not injured.

“It just makes you realize how much time that you don’t have with people that you really care about,” Windingstad said.

Students who witnessed the aftermath of the crash said it puts life into perspective.

“I don’t know her personally so, I mean, I wish I could have,” Nikole Labatte said.

And they said they realize everything can change without warning.

“You got to cherish the moments you have with people because you don’t have them for as long as you’d like,” Windingstad said.

Forest Lake Area Schools Superintendent Linda Madsen sent this note: