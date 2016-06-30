Grand Rapids Woman, 22, Charged As Accomplice In Decapitation Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Grand Rapids woman is accused of being an accomplice after the fact in a decapitation death last week.
Kayleen Danielle Greniger faces one felony count of accomplice after the fact to second-degree murder and a felony count of third-degree assault in connection to the June 21 incident.
On Thursday, 35-year-old Joseph Christen Thoresen of Deer River was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old David Alexander Haiman of Hibbing.
According to the criminal complaint, Thoresen struck Haiman with a baseball bat, stabbed and decapitated him after Greniger accused Haiman of raping her. On June 26, Haiman’s remains were discovered in the Ball Club area, west of Deer River.
Greniger is also accused of striking and breaking Haiman’s nose earlier that day.
If convicted, Greniger faces up to 20 years in prison on the accomplice charge and up to 5 years on the assault charge.
