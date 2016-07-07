Celebrities Respond To Fatal Shooting Of Philando Castile

July 7, 2016 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Celebrity, Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Since the fatal officer-involved shooting of 32-year-old Philando Castile, celebrities took to social media to express their concern and disbelief. Even Hillary Clinton took a moment to address the shooting.

Many celebrities also expressed disbelief since this is the second deadly police-involved shooting this week. 37-year-old Alton Sterling was killed by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Several University of Minnesota athletes also took to Twitter to voice their opinions about the incident. The U campus is just blocks from where the shooting happened. Gophers football players to post tweets included Duke Anyanwu Jr., Melvin Holland Jr., Rodney Smith and Eric Carter. Gophers basketball player Nate Mason also had a tweet about the incident.

Vikings defensive lineman Sharrif Floyd also voiced his opinion.

