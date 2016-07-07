Celebrities Respond To Fatal Shooting Of Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Since the fatal officer-involved shooting of 32-year-old Philando Castile, celebrities took to social media to express their concern and disbelief. Even Hillary Clinton took a moment to address the shooting.
Many celebrities also expressed disbelief since this is the second deadly police-involved shooting this week. 37-year-old Alton Sterling was killed by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Several University of Minnesota athletes also took to Twitter to voice their opinions about the incident. The U campus is just blocks from where the shooting happened. Gophers football players to post tweets included Duke Anyanwu Jr., Melvin Holland Jr., Rodney Smith and Eric Carter. Gophers basketball player Nate Mason also had a tweet about the incident.
EVEN IN MINNESOTA!!! THIS IS MADNESS!!! Something has to give, America…unbelievable. https://t.co/cj564xra6P
— Duke Anyanwu, Jr. (@DAnyanwu_81) July 7, 2016
When the power of love overcomes love of power, only then will the world know peace.
— Duke Anyanwu, Jr. (@DAnyanwu_81) July 7, 2016
Crazy hearing the black men in the locker room rn. We are legit scared. Falco Heights is right up the street from us….
— 〽️ImaShowEm〽️ (@MelloYllw21) July 7, 2016
Cousin text me telling me to be safe. Being a black young man is scary sometimes.
— Rodney Smith (@Numerouno1_) July 7, 2016
Crazy world , prayers for all dealing with these deaths in the past 48 hours . system begging to be changed , let’s do something about it !
— Eric icky Carter (@LilEazyVert9) July 7, 2016
Times getting crazy , better get right with the man upstairs . It’s some dirty and ugly things going on in this world man 😔😡
— Eric icky Carter (@LilEazyVert9) July 7, 2016
R.I.P. Alton Sterling 🙏🏾
R.I.P. Philandro Castile 🙏🏾
— Nate Mason (@NateMason_2) July 7, 2016
Vikings defensive lineman Sharrif Floyd also voiced his opinion.
To shoot a man a make no attempt to help him is crazy! This guy died on Facebook live for carrying a gun which he was licensed to carry
— Sharrif Floyd (@sharriffloyd) July 7, 2016
There has to be change! And the really sad part is the minority ends up representing the majority
— Sharrif Floyd (@sharriffloyd) July 7, 2016
