Celebrities Respond To Fatal Shooting Of Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Since the fatal officer-involved shooting of 32-year-old Philando Castile, celebrities took to social media to express their concern and disbelief. Even Hillary Clinton took a moment to address the shooting.

In London I have to wake up to this. He was black. Shot 4 times? When will something be done- no REALLY be done?!?! pic.twitter.com/OaLn60G6nm — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2016

Couldn't even sleep last night… First, #AltonSterling and then this video of #PhilandoCastile being brutally killed. This. Must. Stop. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 7, 2016

Philando Castile. Alton Sterling.

Never coming home.

Black lives matter. Not just as a hashtag, not just in all caps, in real life. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 7, 2016

This is not acceptable. One more life taken. One more family heartbroken. Another fatherless child. Accountability. #PhilandoCastile — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) July 7, 2016

So many people work so hard to find a reason why executing a human being during a routine traffic stop is ok. IT'S NOT OK — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 7, 2016

"If you don't comply with police, don't be surprised if you get shot." "So if I cooperate I'm okay?" "No guarantees." #FalconHeights — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 7, 2016

The sadness overtakes me.This is the FIRST time I feel like I can't distract myself & work.Not when I have a Father,brother,Husband&a son💔 — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 7, 2016

It's as if the audacity of our breathing and taking up space is punishable by death. https://t.co/f3nz09yAFI — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 7, 2016

Smh! What is the world coming to! A child in the car to? Really! If u have a heart u gotta feel this😰 so many emotions! — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 7, 2016

a baby girl – this age – witnessed the execution in the back seat #PhilandoCastile — apartheid… https://t.co/f5UiDbuWAm — Rosie (@Rosie) July 7, 2016

How many more murders of black people by police before we hold our system and those that enforce… https://t.co/qMZ1F7cEC1 — Macklemore (@macklemore) July 6, 2016

Many celebrities also expressed disbelief since this is the second deadly police-involved shooting this week. 37-year-old Alton Sterling was killed by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Another day, another hashtag. You didn't deserve this, brother. You didn't deserve this. #PhilandoCastile — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) July 7, 2016

How is it before I lay down to sleep it happens again. #FalconHeights I HAVE NO WORDS. — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) July 7, 2016

There are so many broken, backwards issues at play here it's numbing to digest. #PhilandoCastile #AltonSterling #blacklivesmatter — josh groban (@joshgroban) July 7, 2016

Several University of Minnesota athletes also took to Twitter to voice their opinions about the incident. The U campus is just blocks from where the shooting happened. Gophers football players to post tweets included Duke Anyanwu Jr., Melvin Holland Jr., Rodney Smith and Eric Carter. Gophers basketball player Nate Mason also had a tweet about the incident.

EVEN IN MINNESOTA!!! THIS IS MADNESS!!! Something has to give, America…unbelievable. https://t.co/cj564xra6P — Duke Anyanwu, Jr. (@DAnyanwu_81) July 7, 2016

When the power of love overcomes love of power, only then will the world know peace. — Duke Anyanwu, Jr. (@DAnyanwu_81) July 7, 2016

Crazy hearing the black men in the locker room rn. We are legit scared. Falco Heights is right up the street from us…. — 〽️ImaShowEm〽️ (@MelloYllw21) July 7, 2016

Cousin text me telling me to be safe. Being a black young man is scary sometimes. — Rodney Smith (@Numerouno1_) July 7, 2016

Crazy world , prayers for all dealing with these deaths in the past 48 hours . system begging to be changed , let’s do something about it ! — Eric icky Carter (@LilEazyVert9) July 7, 2016

Times getting crazy , better get right with the man upstairs . It’s some dirty and ugly things going on in this world man 😔😡 — Eric icky Carter (@LilEazyVert9) July 7, 2016

R.I.P. Alton Sterling 🙏🏾

R.I.P. Philandro Castile 🙏🏾 — Nate Mason (@NateMason_2) July 7, 2016

Vikings defensive lineman Sharrif Floyd also voiced his opinion.

To shoot a man a make no attempt to help him is crazy! This guy died on Facebook live for carrying a gun which he was licensed to carry — Sharrif Floyd (@sharriffloyd) July 7, 2016 There has to be change! And the really sad part is the minority ends up representing the majority

— Sharrif Floyd (@sharriffloyd) July 7, 2016